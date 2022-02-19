Yulgilbar heifers to $4950

Yulgilbar Pastoral Company yarded 435 head for its second annual female genetics sale at the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange on Saturday with heifers, 406hd, averaging $3541.45 and cows with first calves at foot averaging $3518.62.

All breeders carried Yulgilbar blood, either bred on station or purchased back from loyal clients and were the first cattle sold publically under the direction of new station manager Brett Ellem.

Blue-tagged Santa Gertrudis/Angus heifers with Glenisa and Lyle Family blood, pregnancy tested in calf, reached a sale top of $4950 selling to David Harvey, Bunyah via Nabiac.

Top-priced cows were also Sangus, making $4020.

Heifers continued to dominate the bids with 21 red-tagged Sangus, also with Glenisa an Lyle Family blood, selling to a top of $4750 to repeat Yulgilbar buyer Brook Waugh, Bellingen, who will put them to Romagnola bulls.

The new owners of Dyraaba Station were in the market for females, necessary to build up numbers, and paid to $4700 for 17 head of blue-tagged Sangus.

Santa Gertrudis heifers, wearing a blue tag, were purchased by repeat buyer Norm Black, Ayredale Pastoral at Federal for $3700. One of Mr Black's foundation females was Yulgilbar Lucinda, purchased in 2018 for $25,000.

Santa Gertrudis cows with first calves by Dulverton and Booroomooka bulls sold to $3650 going to Santa breeder Dave Fitness, Wyrallah.

Santa heifers wearing red and blue tags were sold to Charolais breeder Tony Farrell, Calmview stud at Fernleigh.

Sangus heifers, red-tagged, went to Tim Laurie of Yarras in the Hastings Valley for $3420 and will be put to Angus bulls.

"I like the growth these females deliver as well as their black calves," he said. "They are a quality, even line."

Yulgilbar Pastoral staff at Saturday's sale included Lachlan Brown; Olivia and Glenn Pollard; Peter Hay; manager Brett Ellem; Kris Elliott and David Chard.

Repeat buyers Tim and Anna Gillilands from Doon Doon also purchased Sangus heifers for $3500 and will put them to black Limousin bulls. They purchased Charolais/Santa heifers PTIC to Yulgilbar bulls for $3660.

Hereford/Santa red-tagged heifers in calf to low birth-weight Yulgilbar bulls sold to $4400, going to Matt Rudgley of Talofa, Qld.

Steve Crowley, Tycolah Poll Herefords at Cobbadah, bought Hereford/Santa red-tagged heifers for $3920 and plans to eventually produce slick coated tropically-adapted progeny for the Queensland grazier market.

A run of 23 European accredited Hereford/Santa blue-tagged heifers sold for $3180 to the Fuhrmann family enterprise at Melaleuca via Rappville; all of them kept in the EU system for grass-fed production.

Long-time repeat buyers Alan and Vicki Griffin, Glen Rock on the Macleay, came away with red-tagged Hereford/Santa heifers for $3000.

The sale was conducted by George and Fuhrmann with agency director Darren Perkins taking the bids while the Myer family, owners of Yulgilbar Pastoral, watched proceedings from the elevated walkways.

