Boorowa ewe comp | Photos

Camaraderie and competition are the lifeblood of the various Merino flock ewe competitions conducted across the state and all with the prime purpose of increasing production in the flocks entered by each woolgrower.

That the concept is indeed proving successful was once more on display during the 34th Annual Flock Ewe Competition conducted by the Boorowa Show Society, when nine district woolgrowers invited scrutiny by fellow woolgrowers and judges James Barron, Adina Merino and Poll Merino studs, Peak View, and Ben Lane, Murringo.

Major sponsors of the competiton where ANZ Agribusiness and Corkhills Ag Services, Boorowa.

Mr Lane is a former manager of the Uardry stud, Hay, before its dispersal and in an innovative move for the Boorowa competition, Will McAlpine, The Marrar, was the associate judge.

Mr McAlpine had stud experience on Uardry, Boonoke and Egelabra, before returning to the family property and he runs the local ewe competition in partnership with his wife.

Competition steward, Jono Merriman, Merrignee and Koonwarra studs, Boorowa, said the addition of an associated judge was in response to many suggestions and will be an ongoing feature.

Judging the maiden ewes is all based on their presentation and how their future productivity is affected by the care given from the time they are weaned until they have their first lamb.

And increasing production through lifting wool cut, higher lambing percentages and better conditioned sheep for sale not only benefits the woolgrower with increased returns, but has a flow-on effect throughout the entire district.

It creates more employment for stock contractors, shearers, transport operators, stock agents, wool brokers, farm merchandise sales and town businesses.

Among the topics related to improving flock production raised throughout the day, caring for their maiden ewes during the formative years was stressed many times.

"Concentrate on your maiden ewes because they are the future of your flock," Mr Barron said.

"If you want a good foundation, give your maiden ewes the best care you can possibly give for the first 18 months of their lives and they will look after you for the rest of their lives."

The following finalists, listed in order of inspection will be displayed during the 2022 Boorowa Show on 5 March, when the winners will be announced.

Dymock Partnership, Boorowa, with their Royalla/Koonwarra-blood flock classed by Paul Kelly

Ben and Toyha Johnson, Boorowa, with their Koonwarra-blood flock classed by Jono Merriman

Bruce and Narelle Nixon, Frogmore, with their Tara Park-blood flock classed by Greg Carmody

Matt McGrath, Boorowa, with his Tara Park-blood flock classed by Guy Evans

Dermot McGrath, Boorowa, with his Tara Park-blood flock classed by Guy Evans.

The Peoples Choice Award was presented to Dermot McGrath, Boorowa.

