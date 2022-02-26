Pine Creek on top at Angus in Canberra

+12

























MORE GALLERIES

Judge: Christelle Ridley, KO Shorthorn, Forbes



No. of exhibits: 33



Junior champion bull: PC Great Northern, exhibited by Pine Creek Angus Stud Pty Ltd, Cowra



Reserve junior champion bull: Diamond 54D Salvador, exhibited by CI Fuller and GJ Iseppi, Diamond Angus, Cowra



Junior champion female: Diamond MS Sleepless in Seattle, exhibited by CI Fuller and GJ Iseppi, Diamond Angus, Cowra



Reserve junior champion female: PC Miss Pandora, exhibited by Pine Creek Angus Stud Pty Ltd, Cowra



Senior champion bull: PC Royal Roll, exhibited by Pine Creek Angus Stud Pty Ltd, Cowra



Reserve senior champion bull: PC Quick Silver, exhibited by Pine Creek Angus Stud Pty Ltd, Cowra



Senior champion female: Diamond MS Quick Thrill, exhibited by CI Fuller and GJ Iseppi, Diamond Angus, Cowra



Reserve senior champion female: PC Miss Capitalist, exhibited by Pine Creek Angus Stud Pty Ltd, Cowra



Grand champion bull: PC Royal Roll, exhibited by Pine Creek Angus Stud Pty Ltd, Cowra



Grand champion female: Diamond MS Quick Thrill, exhibited by CI Fuller and GJ Iseppi, Diamond Angus, Cowra



Supreme exhibit: PC Royal Roll, exhibited by Pine Creek Angus Stud Pty Ltd, Cowra

Full results in next week's The Land newspaper.



Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.