Pine Creek on top at Angus in Canberra

Royal Canberra Show 2022: Angus results wrap

Supreme Angus exhibit - PC Royal Roll sashed by judge Christelle Ridley, Greg Fuller Pine Creek, Cowra, sponsor Shannon Lawlor, Australian Animal Health, NSW and Erin Grylls, Black Diamnond stud, Cowra.

A very even line of Angus cattle, a credit to the breed according to judge Christelle Ridley, KO Shorthorns, Forbes.

Judge: Christelle Ridley, KO Shorthorn, Forbes

No. of exhibits: 33

Junior champion bull: PC Great Northern, exhibited by Pine Creek Angus Stud Pty Ltd, Cowra

Reserve junior champion bull: Diamond 54D Salvador, exhibited by CI Fuller and GJ Iseppi, Diamond Angus, Cowra

Junior champion female: Diamond MS Sleepless in Seattle, exhibited by CI Fuller and GJ Iseppi, Diamond Angus, Cowra

Reserve junior champion female: PC Miss Pandora, exhibited by Pine Creek Angus Stud Pty Ltd, Cowra

Senior champion bull: PC Royal Roll, exhibited by Pine Creek Angus Stud Pty Ltd, Cowra

Reserve senior champion bull: PC Quick Silver, exhibited by Pine Creek Angus Stud Pty Ltd, Cowra

Senior champion female: Diamond MS Quick Thrill, exhibited by CI Fuller and GJ Iseppi, Diamond Angus, Cowra

Reserve senior champion female: PC Miss Capitalist, exhibited by Pine Creek Angus Stud Pty Ltd, Cowra

Grand champion bull: PC Royal Roll, exhibited by Pine Creek Angus Stud Pty Ltd, Cowra

Grand champion female: Diamond MS Quick Thrill, exhibited by CI Fuller and GJ Iseppi, Diamond Angus, Cowra

Supreme exhibit: PC Royal Roll, exhibited by Pine Creek Angus Stud Pty Ltd, Cowra

  Full results in next week's The Land newspaper.

