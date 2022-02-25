Princess claims her crown in the Hereford ring

+13



























Judge: Jim McWilliams



No. of exhibits: 32



Junior champion bull: Legacy Selection S002, exhibited by Brett and Emily Keeble, Zeerust



Reserve junior champion bull: Llandillo Soldier S42, exhibited by Llandillo, Tha Lagoon



Junior champion female: Granite Hill Princess, exhibited by Danny Robert Hill, Bungendore



Reserve junior champion female: Llandillo Julie S24, exhibited by Llandillo, The Lagoon.



Senior champion bull: JTR Rocketman R007, exhibited by JTR Cattle Company, Roslyn



Reserve senior champion bull: Llandillo Thunder, exhibited by Llandillo, The Lagoon.



Senior champion female: Granite Hill Princess, exhibited by Danny Robert Hill, Bungendore



Reserve senior champion female: Hutt River Corisande, exhibited by John Hutt, Cowra



Grand champion bull: Legacy Selection S002, exhibited by Brett and Emily Keeble, Zeerust

Grand champion female: Granite Hill Princess, exhibited by Danny Robert Hill, Bungendore



Supreme exhibit: Legacy Selection S002, exhibited by Brett and Emily Keeble, Zeerust

Full results in next week's The Land newspaper.



