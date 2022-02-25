Eight year old bull takes Galloway supreme

+18





































GALLOWAY

Judge: Jack Laurie, Breeder Genetics and Knowla Livestock, Moppy



No. of exhibits: 13



Junior champion bull: Minto Lincoln, exhibited by Christine Hart, Yass



Reserve junior champion bull: Minto Thor, exhibited by Gregory Stuart, Yass



Junior champion female: Monreith Rose Hill, exhibited by Jason and Suzanne Vile, Spring Hill



Reserve junior champion female: Lilliesleaf Pearl, exhibited by Elizabeth Stuart, Yass



Senior champion bull: Minto Marlon, exhibited by Gregory Stuart, Yass



Reserve senior champion bull: N/A



Senior champion female: Minto Odette, exhibited by Gregory Stuart, Yass



Reserve senior champion female: Monreith Moonstone, exhibited by Jason and Suzanne Vile, Spring Hill



Grand champion bull: Minto Marlon, exhibited by Gregory Stuart, Yass



Grand champion female: Minto Odette, exhibited by Gregory Stuart, Yass



Supreme exhibit: Minto Marlon, exhibited by Gregory Stuart, Yass

BELTED GALLOWAY

Judge: Jack Laurie, Breeder Genetics and Knowla Livestock, Moppy

No. of exhibits: 7

Junior champion bull: N/A

Reserve junior champion bull: N/A

Junior champion female: 7 Hills Sapphira, exhibited by 7 Hills Belted Galloway, Caloola

Reserve junior champion female: 7 Hills Nora, exhibited by 7 Hills Belted Galloway, Caloola

Senior champion bull: 7 Hills Gaiser, exhibited by 7 Hills Belted Galloway, Caloola

Reserve senior champion bull: Idavale Karl, exhibited by Jeanette Holmes, Bungendore

Senior champion female: Jameson Park Morocco, exhibited by Kaelan Read, Woodlands

Reserve senior champion female: Jameson Park Malawi, exhibited by Kaelan Read, Woodlands

Grand champion bull: 7 Hills Gaiser, exhibited by 7 Hills Belted Galloway, Caloola

Grand champion female: Jameson Park Morocco, exhibited by Kaelan Read, Woodlands

Supreme exhibit: 7 Hills Gaiser, exhibited by 7 Hills Belted Galloway, Caloola

MINIATURE GALLOWAY

Judge: Jack Laurie, Breeder Genetics and Knowla Livestock, Moppy

No. of exhibits: 3

Junior champion bull: N/A

Reserve junior champion bull: N/A

Junior champion female: Windaroo Suzie, exhibited by Josh Keech, Cedar Brush Creek

Reserve junior champion female: Windaroo Summer, exhibited by Josh Keech, Cedar Brush Creek

Senior champion bull: Romani Roger, exhibited by Shane and William Smeathers and Brigham, Millfield

Reserve senior champion bull: N/A

Senior champion female: N/A

Reserve senior champion female: N/A

Grand champion bull: Romani Roger, exhibited by Shane and William Smeathers and Brigham, Millfield

Grand champion female: Windaroo Suzie, exhibited by Josh Keech, Cedar Brush Creek

Supreme exhibit: Windaroo Suzie, exhibited by Josh Keech, Cedar Brush Creek

