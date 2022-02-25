Eight year old bull takes Galloway supreme

MORE GALLERIES
GALLOWAY
Judge: Jack Laurie, Breeder Genetics and Knowla Livestock, Moppy
No. of exhibits: 13
Junior champion bull: Minto Lincoln, exhibited by Christine Hart, Yass
Reserve junior champion bull: Minto Thor, exhibited by Gregory Stuart, Yass
Junior champion female: Monreith Rose Hill, exhibited by Jason and Suzanne Vile, Spring Hill
Reserve junior champion female: Lilliesleaf Pearl, exhibited by Elizabeth Stuart, Yass
Senior champion bull: Minto Marlon, exhibited by Gregory Stuart, Yass
Reserve senior champion bull: N/A
Senior champion female: Minto Odette, exhibited by Gregory Stuart, Yass
Reserve senior champion female: Monreith Moonstone, exhibited by Jason and Suzanne Vile, Spring Hill
Grand champion bull: Minto Marlon, exhibited by Gregory Stuart, Yass
Grand champion female: Minto Odette, exhibited by Gregory Stuart, Yass
Supreme exhibit: Minto Marlon, exhibited by Gregory Stuart, Yass
BELTED GALLOWAY
Judge: Jack Laurie, Breeder Genetics and Knowla Livestock, Moppy
No. of exhibits: 7
Junior champion bull: N/A
Reserve junior champion bull: N/A
Junior champion female: 7 Hills Sapphira, exhibited by 7 Hills Belted Galloway, Caloola
Reserve junior champion female: 7 Hills Nora, exhibited by 7 Hills Belted Galloway, Caloola
Senior champion bull: 7 Hills Gaiser, exhibited by 7 Hills Belted Galloway, Caloola
Reserve senior champion bull: Idavale Karl, exhibited by Jeanette Holmes, Bungendore
Senior champion female: Jameson Park Morocco, exhibited by Kaelan Read, Woodlands
Reserve senior champion female: Jameson Park Malawi, exhibited by Kaelan Read, Woodlands
Grand champion bull: 7 Hills Gaiser, exhibited by 7 Hills Belted Galloway, Caloola
Grand champion female: Jameson Park Morocco, exhibited by Kaelan Read, Woodlands
Supreme exhibit: 7 Hills Gaiser, exhibited by 7 Hills Belted Galloway, Caloola
MINIATURE GALLOWAY
Judge: Jack Laurie, Breeder Genetics and Knowla Livestock, Moppy
No. of exhibits: 3
Junior champion bull: N/A
Reserve junior champion bull: N/A
Junior champion female: Windaroo Suzie, exhibited by Josh Keech, Cedar Brush Creek
Reserve junior champion female: Windaroo Summer, exhibited by Josh Keech, Cedar Brush Creek
Senior champion bull: Romani Roger, exhibited by Shane and William Smeathers and Brigham, Millfield
Reserve senior champion bull: N/A
Senior champion female: N/A
Reserve senior champion female: N/A
Grand champion bull: Romani Roger, exhibited by Shane and William Smeathers and Brigham, Millfield
Grand champion female: Windaroo Suzie, exhibited by Josh Keech, Cedar Brush Creek
Supreme exhibit: Windaroo Suzie, exhibited by Josh Keech, Cedar Brush Creek
- Full results in next week's The Land newspaper.
