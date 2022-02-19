Jackungahs 'secret' for supreme exhibit

Royal Canberra Show 2022: Speckle Park breed judging results

Beef
There was a high quality display of Speckle Parks with the supreme exhibit going to the junior heifer, Jackungah Luo's Secret R12, exhibited by Jackunga Speckle Parks, Pine Lodge, Vic

Judge: Jack Laurie, Breeder Genetics, Moppy

No. of exhibits: 22

Junior champion bull: Jackungah HS Sugar Daddy S23, exhibited by Jackungah Speckle Parks, Pine Lodge, Vic

Reserve junior champion bull: Jackungah Redge R20, exhibited by Jackungah Speckle Parks, Pine Lodge, Vic

Junior champion female: Jackungah Luo's Secret R12, exhibited by Jackungah Speckle Parks, Pine Lodge, Vic

Reserve junior champion female: Pemberton K247 Pho-Finish R17, exhibited by Pemberton Speckle Parks, Glenquarry

Senior champion bull: Hanging Rock Hi Roller R03, exhibited by Hanging Rock Speckle Park, Newham

Reserve senior champion bull: Hollycott Quantum Leap, exhibited by Hollycott Speckle Park, Cootamundra

Senior champion female: AAA Klipso R06

Grand champion bull: Hanging Rock Hi Roller R03, exhibited by Hanging Rock Speckle Park, Newham

Grand champion female: Jackungah Luo's Secret R12, exhibited by Jackungah Speckle Parks, Pine Lodge, Vic

Supreme exhibit: Jackungah Luo's Secret R12, exhibited by Jackungah Speckle Parks, Pine Lodge, Vic

  • Full results in next week's The Land newspaper.

