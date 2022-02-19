Jackungas 'secret' for supreme exhibit

MORE GALLERIES
Judge: Jack Laurie, Breeder Genetics, Mopey
No. of exhibits: 22
Junior champion bull: Jackunga HS Sugar Daddy S23, exhibited by Jackunga Speckle Parks, Pine Lodge, Vic
Reserve junior champion bull: Jackunga Redge R20, exhibited by Jackunga Speckle Parks, Pine Lodge, Vic
Junior champion female: Jackunga Luo's Secret R12, exhibited by Jackunga Speckle Parks, Pine Lodge, Vic
Reserve junior champion female: Pemberton K247 Pho-Finish R17, exhibited by Pemberton Speckle Parks, Glenquarry
Senior champion bull: Hanging Rock Hi Roller R03, exhibited by Hanging Rock Speckle Park, Newham
Reserve senior champion bull: Hollycott Quantum Leap, exhibited by Hollycott Speckle Park, Cootamundra
Senior champion female: AAA Klipso R06
Grand champion bull: Hanging Rock Hi Roller R03, exhibited by Hanging Rock Speckle Park, Newham
Grand champion female: Jackunga Luo's Secret R12, exhibited by Jackunga Speckle Parks, Pine Lodge, Vic
Supreme exhibit: Jackunga Luo's Secret R12, exhibited by Jackunga Speckle Parks, Pine Lodge, Vic
- Full results in next week's The Land newspaper.
