Ferndale dominates the Lincoln Red ring

+6













MORE GALLERIES

Judge: Jim McWilliams



No. of exhibits: 4



Junior champion bull: Ferndale River, exhibited by Ferndale Lincoln Reds/Myrtle Mountain Speckle Park, Nethercote



Junior champion female: Ferndale Style, exhibited by Ferndale Lincoln Reds/Myrtle Mountain Speckle Park, Nethercote



Reserve junior champion female: Ferndale Rebecca, exhibited by Ferndale Lincoln Reds/Myrtle Mountain Speckle Park, Nethercote



Senior champion female: Ferndale Narooma, exhibited by Ferndale Lincoln Reds/Myrtle Mountain Speckle Park, Nethercote



Grand champion female: Ferndale Style, exhibited by Ferndale Lincoln Reds/Myrtle Mountain Speckle Park, Nethercote



Supreme exhibit: Ferndale Style, exhibited by Ferndale Lincoln Reds/Myrtle Mountain Speckle Park, Nethercote

Full results in next week's The Land newspaper.



Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.