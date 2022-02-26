Ferndale dominates the Lincoln Red ring

MORE GALLERIES
Judge: Jim McWilliams
No. of exhibits: 4
Junior champion bull: Ferndale River, exhibited by Ferndale Lincoln Reds/Myrtle Mountain Speckle Park, Nethercote
Junior champion female: Ferndale Style, exhibited by Ferndale Lincoln Reds/Myrtle Mountain Speckle Park, Nethercote
Reserve junior champion female: Ferndale Rebecca, exhibited by Ferndale Lincoln Reds/Myrtle Mountain Speckle Park, Nethercote
Senior champion female: Ferndale Narooma, exhibited by Ferndale Lincoln Reds/Myrtle Mountain Speckle Park, Nethercote
Grand champion female: Ferndale Style, exhibited by Ferndale Lincoln Reds/Myrtle Mountain Speckle Park, Nethercote
Supreme exhibit: Ferndale Style, exhibited by Ferndale Lincoln Reds/Myrtle Mountain Speckle Park, Nethercote
- Full results in next week's The Land newspaper.
