Ferndale dominates the Lincoln Red ring

Lincoln Red stud Ferndale, dominated breed judging by taking our all major accolades.

Judge: Jim McWilliams

No. of exhibits: 4

Junior champion bull: Ferndale River, exhibited by Ferndale Lincoln Reds/Myrtle Mountain Speckle Park, Nethercote

Junior champion female: Ferndale Style, exhibited by Ferndale Lincoln Reds/Myrtle Mountain Speckle Park, Nethercote

Reserve junior champion female: Ferndale Rebecca, exhibited by Ferndale Lincoln Reds/Myrtle Mountain Speckle Park, Nethercote

Senior champion female: Ferndale Narooma, exhibited by Ferndale Lincoln Reds/Myrtle Mountain Speckle Park, Nethercote

Grand champion female: Ferndale Style, exhibited by Ferndale Lincoln Reds/Myrtle Mountain Speckle Park, Nethercote

Supreme exhibit: Ferndale Style, exhibited by Ferndale Lincoln Reds/Myrtle Mountain Speckle Park, Nethercote

