Red Angus results

+8

















MORE GALLERIES

Judge: Jim McWilliams



No. of exhibits: 11



Junior champion bull: Yuroke Rocco, exhibited by Peter and Robyn Simmie, Yuroke



Reserve junior champion bull: Red Gums Milo, exhibited by Cliff Downey, Yambuna



Junior champion female: Yuroke Red Ruby, exhibited by Peter and Robyn Simmie, Yuroke



Reserve junior champion female: Yuroke Red River, exhibited by Peter and Robyn Simmie, Yuroke



Senior champion female: Nuggets Risky Business, exhibited by Nuggets Red Angus, Wagga Wagga



Reserve senior champion female: WFB Red Dina 903, exhibited by White Family Beef, The Lagoon



Grand champion bull: Yuroke Rocco, exhibited by Peter and Robyn Simmie, Yuroke



Grand champion female: Yuroke Red Ruby, exhibited by Peter and Robyn Simmie, Yuroke



Supreme exhibit: Yuroke Red Ruby, exhibited by Peter and Robyn Simmie, Yuroke

Full results in next week's The Land newspaper.



Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.