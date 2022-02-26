Revelation a top Limousin judging

As the biggest breed at the show, the decision was tough for Mr Jim McWilliam as there were cattle exhibited to suit a wide variety of producers.

Judge: Jim McWilliam

No. of exhibits: 59

Junior champion bull: Summit Patriot R53, exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Uranquinty.

Reserve junior champion bull: Llynbrook Sailor, exhibited by A Barham & M Sowter, Werai

Junior champion female: Summit Meadowgrass R44, exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Uranquinty.

Reserve junior champion female: Progress Shimmering Star S4, exhibited by Progress Limousin, Yanco

Senior champion bull: Summit Revelation R4, exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Uranquinty

Reserve senior champion bull: Raydon Park Qashqai, exhibited R and D Lawrence Partnership, Mulloon

Senior champion female: Progress Queen of Hearts, exhibited by Progress Limousin, Yanco

Reserve senior champion female: Kyanne Sincerely Q7, exhibited by Kyanne Limousins, Cowra

Grand champion bull: Summit Revelation R4, exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Uranquinty

Grand champion female: Progress Queen of Hearts, exhibited by Progress Limousin, Yanco

Supreme exhibit: Summit Revelation R4, exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Uranquinty

  • Full results in next week's The Land newspaper.

