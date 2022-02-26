Revelation a top Limousin judging

MORE GALLERIES
Judge: Jim McWilliam
No. of exhibits: 59
Junior champion bull: Summit Patriot R53, exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Uranquinty.
Reserve junior champion bull: Llynbrook Sailor, exhibited by A Barham & M Sowter, Werai
Junior champion female: Summit Meadowgrass R44, exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Uranquinty.
Reserve junior champion female: Progress Shimmering Star S4, exhibited by Progress Limousin, Yanco
Senior champion bull: Summit Revelation R4, exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Uranquinty
Reserve senior champion bull: Raydon Park Qashqai, exhibited R and D Lawrence Partnership, Mulloon
Senior champion female: Progress Queen of Hearts, exhibited by Progress Limousin, Yanco
Reserve senior champion female: Kyanne Sincerely Q7, exhibited by Kyanne Limousins, Cowra
Grand champion bull: Summit Revelation R4, exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Uranquinty
Grand champion female: Progress Queen of Hearts, exhibited by Progress Limousin, Yanco
Supreme exhibit: Summit Revelation R4, exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Uranquinty
- Full results in next week's The Land newspaper.
Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.