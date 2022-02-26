Revelation a top Limousin judging

+12

























Judge: Jim McWilliam



No. of exhibits: 59



Junior champion bull: Summit Patriot R53, exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Uranquinty.



Reserve junior champion bull: Llynbrook Sailor, exhibited by A Barham & M Sowter, Werai



Junior champion female: Summit Meadowgrass R44, exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Uranquinty.



Reserve junior champion female: Progress Shimmering Star S4, exhibited by Progress Limousin, Yanco



Senior champion bull: Summit Revelation R4, exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Uranquinty



Reserve senior champion bull: Raydon Park Qashqai, exhibited R and D Lawrence Partnership, Mulloon



Senior champion female: Progress Queen of Hearts, exhibited by Progress Limousin, Yanco



Reserve senior champion female: Kyanne Sincerely Q7, exhibited by Kyanne Limousins, Cowra



Grand champion bull: Summit Revelation R4, exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Uranquinty



Grand champion female: Progress Queen of Hearts, exhibited by Progress Limousin, Yanco



Supreme exhibit: Summit Revelation R4, exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Uranquinty

Full results in next week's The Land newspaper.



