Well station cow for supreme in the Australian Heritage Angus ring

Judge: Jack Laurie, Breeder Genetics, Mopey
No. of exhibits: 5
Junior champion bull: Well Station Reggie, exhibited by John Hudson, Melba
Reserve junior champion bull: Well Station Jipsey Bolter, exhibited by John Hudson, Melba
Senior champion bull: Vitilus Perfectscore, exhibited by Leanne and Darryl Chapman, Whtieman
Senior champion female: Well Station Queen Bee, exhibited by John Hudson, Melba
Reserve senior champion female: Keimoi Mary, exhibited by John Judson, Melba
Grand champion bull: Vitilus Perfectscore, exhibited by Leanne and Darryl Chapman, Whtieman
Grand champion female: Well Station Queen Bee, exhibited by John Hudson, Melba
Supreme exhibit: Well Station Queen Bee, exhibited by John Hudson, Melba
- Full results in next week's The Land newspaper.
