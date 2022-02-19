Well station cow for supreme in the Australian Heritage Angus ring

+6













Judge: Jack Laurie, Breeder Genetics, Mopey



No. of exhibits: 5



Junior champion bull: Well Station Reggie, exhibited by John Hudson, Melba



Reserve junior champion bull: Well Station Jipsey Bolter, exhibited by John Hudson, Melba



Senior champion bull: Vitilus Perfectscore, exhibited by Leanne and Darryl Chapman, Whtieman



Senior champion female: Well Station Queen Bee, exhibited by John Hudson, Melba



Reserve senior champion female: Keimoi Mary, exhibited by John Judson, Melba



Grand champion bull: Vitilus Perfectscore, exhibited by Leanne and Darryl Chapman, Whtieman



Grand champion female: Well Station Queen Bee, exhibited by John Hudson, Melba



Supreme exhibit: Well Station Queen Bee, exhibited by John Hudson, Melba

Full results in next week's The Land newspaper.



