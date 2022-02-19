Well station cow for supreme in the Australian Heritage Angus ring

The small and mighty Australian Heritage Angus had a small showing under judge Jack Laurie, Breeder Genetics, Mopey with the three-year-old cow Well Station Queen Bee, claiming supreme for John Hudson, Melba.

Judge: Jack Laurie, Breeder Genetics, Mopey

No. of exhibits: 5

Junior champion bull: Well Station Reggie, exhibited by John Hudson, Melba

Reserve junior champion bull: Well Station Jipsey Bolter, exhibited by John Hudson, Melba

Senior champion bull: Vitilus Perfectscore, exhibited by Leanne and Darryl Chapman, Whtieman

Senior champion female: Well Station Queen Bee, exhibited by John Hudson, Melba

Reserve senior champion female: Keimoi Mary, exhibited by John Judson, Melba

Grand champion bull: Vitilus Perfectscore, exhibited by Leanne and Darryl Chapman, Whtieman

Grand champion female: Well Station Queen Bee, exhibited by John Hudson, Melba

Supreme exhibit: Well Station Queen Bee, exhibited by John Hudson, Melba

  • Full results in next week's The Land newspaper.

