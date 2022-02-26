Show debut for the 13-year-old supreme Fleckvieh exhibit

Royal Canberra Show 2022: Fleckvieh breed judging results

Attending her first show, the 13-year-old Wondenia Effie was still as sound as a bell and took the top spot in the Fleckvieh ring.

Judge: Jack Laurie

No. of exhibits: 15

Junior champion bull: Herlo Park Raptor, exhibited by Chris and Ashleigh Ickinger, Mulgoa

Reserve junior champion bull: Stone Ridge Remington, exhibited by Mel Sambrook, Eumungerie

Junior champion female: Tennysonvale Ruth, exhibited by Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckvieh, Illabo

Reserve junior champion female: Tennysonvale Reggie, exhibited by Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckvieh, Illabo

Senior champion bull: Wondenia Queensland, exhibited by Genetrade Pty Ltd, Gilgandra

Senior champion female: Wondenia Effie, exhibited by Genetrade Pty Ltd, Gilgandra

Reserve senior champion female: Wondenia Rosalee, exhibited by Campfire, Regents Park

Grand champion bull: Herlo Park Raptor, exhibited by Chris and Ashleigh Ickinger, Mulgoa

Grand champion female: Wondenia Effie, exhibited by Genetrade Pty Ltd, Gilgandra

Supreme exhibit: Wondenia Effie, exhibited by Genetrade Pty Ltd, Gilgandra

