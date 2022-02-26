Show debut for the 13-year-old supreme Fleckvieh exhibit

+11























Judge: Jack Laurie



No. of exhibits: 15



Junior champion bull: Herlo Park Raptor, exhibited by Chris and Ashleigh Ickinger, Mulgoa



Reserve junior champion bull: Stone Ridge Remington, exhibited by Mel Sambrook, Eumungerie

Junior champion female: Tennysonvale Ruth, exhibited by Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckvieh, Illabo



Reserve junior champion female: Tennysonvale Reggie, exhibited by Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckvieh, Illabo



Senior champion bull: Wondenia Queensland, exhibited by Genetrade Pty Ltd, Gilgandra



Senior champion female: Wondenia Effie, exhibited by Genetrade Pty Ltd, Gilgandra



Reserve senior champion female: Wondenia Rosalee, exhibited by Campfire, Regents Park



Grand champion bull: Herlo Park Raptor, exhibited by Chris and Ashleigh Ickinger, Mulgoa



Grand champion female: Wondenia Effie, exhibited by Genetrade Pty Ltd, Gilgandra



Supreme exhibit: Wondenia Effie, exhibited by Genetrade Pty Ltd, Gilgandra

Full results in next week's The Land newspaper.



