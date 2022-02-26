Show debut for the 13-year-old supreme Fleckvieh exhibit

MORE GALLERIES
Judge: Jack Laurie
No. of exhibits: 15
Junior champion bull: Herlo Park Raptor, exhibited by Chris and Ashleigh Ickinger, Mulgoa
Reserve junior champion bull: Stone Ridge Remington, exhibited by Mel Sambrook, Eumungerie
Junior champion female: Tennysonvale Ruth, exhibited by Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckvieh, Illabo
Reserve junior champion female: Tennysonvale Reggie, exhibited by Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckvieh, Illabo
Senior champion bull: Wondenia Queensland, exhibited by Genetrade Pty Ltd, Gilgandra
Senior champion female: Wondenia Effie, exhibited by Genetrade Pty Ltd, Gilgandra
Reserve senior champion female: Wondenia Rosalee, exhibited by Campfire, Regents Park
Grand champion bull: Herlo Park Raptor, exhibited by Chris and Ashleigh Ickinger, Mulgoa
Grand champion female: Wondenia Effie, exhibited by Genetrade Pty Ltd, Gilgandra
Supreme exhibit: Wondenia Effie, exhibited by Genetrade Pty Ltd, Gilgandra
