Smith's supreme Highland exhibit

Judge: Krystelle Ridley



No. of exhibits: 9



Junior champion bull: Nimrod of Linyante, exhibited by Brad Ford, Bega



Reserve junior champion bull: Caledon 2nd of Lintante, exhibited by Brad Ford, Bega



Junior champion female: Her Majesty Alpine Rain of Jindabyne, exhibited by Jindabyne Highland cattle, Avonside



Reserve junior champion female: Nevaeh May of Glenstrae, exhibited by Erica Smith, Traralgon



Senior champion bull: Gryphon of Glenstrae, exhibited by Erica Smith, Traralgon



Senior champion female: Willowdean Skye of Glenstrae, exhibited by Erica Smith, Traralgon



Reserve senior champion female: Princess Fawn of Jindabyne, Jindabyne Highland cattle, Avonside



Grand champion bull: Gryphon of Glenstrae, exhibited by Erica Smith, Traralgon

Grand champion female: Her Majesty Alpine Rain of Jindabyne, exhibited by Jindabyne Highland cattle, Avonside



Supreme exhibit: Gryphon of Glenstrae, exhibited by Erica Smith, Traralgon

Full results in next week's The Land newspaper.



