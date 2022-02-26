Smith's supreme Highland exhibit

Royal Canberra Show 2022: Highland breed judging results

Beef
Aa

With nine exhibits, the supreme Highland exhibit was a four-year-old, brown bull, hailing from Traralgon.

Aa

Judge: Krystelle Ridley

No. of exhibits: 9

Junior champion bull: Nimrod of Linyante, exhibited by Brad Ford, Bega

Reserve junior champion bull: Caledon 2nd of Lintante, exhibited by Brad Ford, Bega

Junior champion female: Her Majesty Alpine Rain of Jindabyne, exhibited by Jindabyne Highland cattle, Avonside

Reserve junior champion female: Nevaeh May of Glenstrae, exhibited by Erica Smith, Traralgon

Senior champion bull: Gryphon of Glenstrae, exhibited by Erica Smith, Traralgon

Senior champion female: Willowdean Skye of Glenstrae, exhibited by Erica Smith, Traralgon

Reserve senior champion female: Princess Fawn of Jindabyne, Jindabyne Highland cattle, Avonside

Grand champion bull: Gryphon of Glenstrae, exhibited by Erica Smith, Traralgon

Grand champion female: Her Majesty Alpine Rain of Jindabyne, exhibited by Jindabyne Highland cattle, Avonside

Supreme exhibit: Gryphon of Glenstrae, exhibited by Erica Smith, Traralgon

  • Full results in next week's The Land newspaper.

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Terms & Conditions - Newspaper
  6. Copyright © 2015. Australian Community Media.