Smith's supreme Highland exhibit

MORE GALLERIES
Judge: Krystelle Ridley
No. of exhibits: 9
Junior champion bull: Nimrod of Linyante, exhibited by Brad Ford, Bega
Reserve junior champion bull: Caledon 2nd of Lintante, exhibited by Brad Ford, Bega
Junior champion female: Her Majesty Alpine Rain of Jindabyne, exhibited by Jindabyne Highland cattle, Avonside
Reserve junior champion female: Nevaeh May of Glenstrae, exhibited by Erica Smith, Traralgon
Senior champion bull: Gryphon of Glenstrae, exhibited by Erica Smith, Traralgon
Senior champion female: Willowdean Skye of Glenstrae, exhibited by Erica Smith, Traralgon
Reserve senior champion female: Princess Fawn of Jindabyne, Jindabyne Highland cattle, Avonside
Grand champion bull: Gryphon of Glenstrae, exhibited by Erica Smith, Traralgon
Grand champion female: Her Majesty Alpine Rain of Jindabyne, exhibited by Jindabyne Highland cattle, Avonside
Supreme exhibit: Gryphon of Glenstrae, exhibited by Erica Smith, Traralgon
- Full results in next week's The Land newspaper.
Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.