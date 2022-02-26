Outstanding Murray Grey bull is supreme

Helen Sutherland Memorial Trophy for supreme Murray Grey - Maefair Roma presented by Daryl Holder and paraded by Stuart Mobbs, Molong/.

Limited numbers but top quality in the Murray Grey section

Judge: James McWilliam, Kanimbla Poll Herefords, Holbrook

No. of exhibits: 4

Junior champion bull: N/A

Reserve junior champion bull: N/A

Junior champion female: Maefair Bouquet, exhibited by Maefair Murray Greys, Turamurra

Reserve junior champion female: Ganado Anna 5th, exhibited by Ganado Greys, Marong

Senior champion bull: Maefair Roma, exhibited by Maefair Murray Greys, Turamurra

Reserve senior champion bull: Ganado R2-02, exhibited by Ganado Greys, Marong

Senior champion female: N/A

Reserve senior champion female: N/A

Grand champion bull: Maefair Roma, exhibited by Maefair Murray Greys, Turamurra

Grand champion female: Maefair Bouquet, exhibited by Maefair Murray Greys, Turamurra

Supreme exhibit: Maefair Roma, exhibited by Maefair Murray Greys, Turamurra

  • Full results in next week's The Land newspaper.

