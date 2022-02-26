Outstanding Murray Grey bull is supreme

+3







Judge: James McWilliam, Kanimbla Poll Herefords, Holbrook



No. of exhibits: 4



Junior champion bull: N/A



Reserve junior champion bull: N/A



Junior champion female: Maefair Bouquet, exhibited by Maefair Murray Greys, Turamurra



Reserve junior champion female: Ganado Anna 5th, exhibited by Ganado Greys, Marong



Senior champion bull: Maefair Roma, exhibited by Maefair Murray Greys, Turamurra



Reserve senior champion bull: Ganado R2-02, exhibited by Ganado Greys, Marong



Senior champion female: N/A



Reserve senior champion female: N/A



Grand champion bull: Maefair Roma, exhibited by Maefair Murray Greys, Turamurra



Grand champion female: Maefair Bouquet, exhibited by Maefair Murray Greys, Turamurra



Supreme exhibit: Maefair Roma, exhibited by Maefair Murray Greys, Turamurra

