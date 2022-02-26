Heifer supreme in Shorthorn classes

+4









Judge: Christelle Ridley, KO Shorthorn, Forbes



No. of exhibits: 5



Junior champion bull: Spry's Crackerjack, exhibited by David and Marion Spencer, and Gerald and Lynden Spry, Rutherglen



Reserve junior champion bull: Spry's Navigator, exhibited by David and Marion Spencer, and Gerald and Lynden Spry, Rutherglen



Junior champion female: Spencer Family So Foolin' Blue, exhibited by David and Marion Spencer, Rutherglen



Reserve junior champion female: STG Scarlette Primrose, exhibited by St Gregory's College, Gregory Hills



Senior champion bull: N/A



Reserve senior champion bull: N/A



Senior champion female: N/A



Reserve senior champion female: N/A



Grand champion bull: Spry's Crackerjack, exhibited by David and Marion Spencer, and Gerald and Lynden Spry, Rutherglen



Grand champion female: Spencer Family So Foolin' Blue, exhibited by David and Marion Spencer, Rutherglen



Supreme exhibit: Spencer Family So Foolin' Blue, exhibited by David and Marion Spencer, Rutherglen

Full results in next week's The Land newspaper.



