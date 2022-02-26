Heifer supreme in Shorthorn classes

Supreme exhibit - Spencer Family So Foolin' Blue - sponsor Lynne Lawlor, Australian Animal Health, NSW, David Spencer, Christelle Ridley and Olivia Jury.

Numbers where few but breed traits well represented in Shorthorn judging

Judge: Christelle Ridley, KO Shorthorn, Forbes

No. of exhibits: 5

Junior champion bull: Spry's Crackerjack, exhibited by David and Marion Spencer, and Gerald and Lynden Spry, Rutherglen

Reserve junior champion bull: Spry's Navigator, exhibited by David and Marion Spencer, and Gerald and Lynden Spry, Rutherglen

Junior champion female: Spencer Family So Foolin' Blue, exhibited by David and Marion Spencer, Rutherglen

Reserve junior champion female: STG Scarlette Primrose, exhibited by St Gregory's College, Gregory Hills

Senior champion bull: N/A

Reserve senior champion bull: N/A

Senior champion female: N/A

Reserve senior champion female: N/A

Grand champion bull: Spry's Crackerjack, exhibited by David and Marion Spencer, and Gerald and Lynden Spry, Rutherglen

Grand champion female: Spencer Family So Foolin' Blue, exhibited by David and Marion Spencer, Rutherglen

Supreme exhibit: Spencer Family So Foolin' Blue, exhibited by David and Marion Spencer, Rutherglen

