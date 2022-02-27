Superb entry in Charolais class

Royal Canberra Show 2022: Charolais breed judging results

Beef
Emma and Sarah Collins, Murrumburrah High School, Harden with the grand champion Charolais heifer.

Emma and Sarah Collins, Murrumburrah High School, Harden with the grand champion Charolais heifer.

Aa

Only one entry in the Charolais section, but she was a beauty

Aa

Judge: Christelle Ridley, KO Shorthorns, Forbes

No. of exhibits: 1

Junior champion bull: N/A

Reserve junior champion bull: N/A

Junior champion female: Violet Hills Rosie, exhibited by Murrumburrah High School, Harden

Reserve junior champion female: N/A

Senior champion bull: N/A

Reserve senior champion bull: N/A

Senior champion female: N/A

Reserve senior champion female: N/A

Grand champion bull: N/A

Grand champion female: Violet Hills Rosie, exhibited by Murrumburrah High School, Harden

Supreme exhibit: Violet Hills Rosie, exhibited by Murrumburrah High School, Harden

  • Full results in next week's The Land newspaper.

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Terms & Conditions - Newspaper
  6. Copyright © 2015. Australian Community Media.