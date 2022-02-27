Superb entry in Charolais class

MORE GALLERIES

Judge: Christelle Ridley, KO Shorthorns, Forbes



No. of exhibits: 1



Junior champion bull: N/A



Reserve junior champion bull: N/A



Junior champion female: Violet Hills Rosie, exhibited by Murrumburrah High School, Harden



Reserve junior champion female: N/A



Senior champion bull: N/A



Reserve senior champion bull: N/A



Senior champion female: N/A



Reserve senior champion female: N/A



Grand champion bull: N/A



Grand champion female: Violet Hills Rosie, exhibited by Murrumburrah High School, Harden



Supreme exhibit: Violet Hills Rosie, exhibited by Murrumburrah High School, Harden

Full results in next week's The Land newspaper.



Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.