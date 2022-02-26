Charisma charmed the judge in the Simmental ring

Royal Canberra Show 2022: Simmental breed judging results

Beef
Powerful bulls and functional females were on display in the Simmental ring with the two-year-old, Summit Charisma Q1 and her calf, Summit Sir Lancelot S1, taking the supreme.

Judge: Jack Laurie

No. of exhibits: 17

Junior champion bull: Hobbs Livestock Royal Red R12, exhibited by Stuart and Kylie Hobbs, Garra

Reserve junior champion bull: Tennysonvale Rippa, exhibited by Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckvieh, Illabo

Junior champion female: Tennysonvale Razell, exhibited by Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckvieh, Illabo

Reserve junior champion female: Hobbs Livestock Red Seanna, exhibited by Stuart and Kylie Hobbs, Garra

Senior champion bull: Hobbs Livestock Renowned Merchant R4, exhibited by Stuart and Kylie Hobbs, Garra

Reserve senior champion bull: Heart and Spade Just Right, exhibtied by Jess Adams, Londonderry

Senior champion female: Summit Charisma Q1, exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Uranquinty

Reserve senior champion female: Cattle Co Red Diamond, exhibited by Campfire, Regents Park

Grand champion bull: Hobbs Livestock Royal Red R12, exhibited by Stuart and Kylie Hobbs, Garra

Grand champion female: Summit Charisma Q1, exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Uranquinty

Supreme exhibit: Summit Charisma Q1, exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Uranquinty

