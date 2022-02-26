Charisma charmed the judge in the Simmental ring

+12

























Judge: Jack Laurie



No. of exhibits: 17



Junior champion bull: Hobbs Livestock Royal Red R12, exhibited by Stuart and Kylie Hobbs, Garra



Reserve junior champion bull: Tennysonvale Rippa, exhibited by Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckvieh, Illabo



Junior champion female: Tennysonvale Razell, exhibited by Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckvieh, Illabo



Reserve junior champion female: Hobbs Livestock Red Seanna, exhibited by Stuart and Kylie Hobbs, Garra



Senior champion bull: Hobbs Livestock Renowned Merchant R4, exhibited by Stuart and Kylie Hobbs, Garra



Reserve senior champion bull: Heart and Spade Just Right, exhibtied by Jess Adams, Londonderry



Senior champion female: Summit Charisma Q1, exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Uranquinty



Reserve senior champion female: Cattle Co Red Diamond, exhibited by Campfire, Regents Park



Grand champion bull: Hobbs Livestock Royal Red R12, exhibited by Stuart and Kylie Hobbs, Garra



Grand champion female: Summit Charisma Q1, exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Uranquinty



Supreme exhibit: Summit Charisma Q1, exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Uranquinty

Full results in next week's The Land newspaper.



