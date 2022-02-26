Charisma charmed the judge in the Simmental ring

MORE GALLERIES
Judge: Jack Laurie
No. of exhibits: 17
Junior champion bull: Hobbs Livestock Royal Red R12, exhibited by Stuart and Kylie Hobbs, Garra
Reserve junior champion bull: Tennysonvale Rippa, exhibited by Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckvieh, Illabo
Junior champion female: Tennysonvale Razell, exhibited by Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckvieh, Illabo
Reserve junior champion female: Hobbs Livestock Red Seanna, exhibited by Stuart and Kylie Hobbs, Garra
Senior champion bull: Hobbs Livestock Renowned Merchant R4, exhibited by Stuart and Kylie Hobbs, Garra
Reserve senior champion bull: Heart and Spade Just Right, exhibtied by Jess Adams, Londonderry
Senior champion female: Summit Charisma Q1, exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Uranquinty
Reserve senior champion female: Cattle Co Red Diamond, exhibited by Campfire, Regents Park
Grand champion bull: Hobbs Livestock Royal Red R12, exhibited by Stuart and Kylie Hobbs, Garra
Grand champion female: Summit Charisma Q1, exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Uranquinty
Supreme exhibit: Summit Charisma Q1, exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Uranquinty
- Full results in next week's The Land newspaper.
Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.