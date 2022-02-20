GALLERY: Walgett and Tamworth to represent Zone 4 in Sydney

A graduate agronomist with a passion for plants and a radio announcer who has her sights on becoming a stock and station agent are off to Sydney Royal.

Walgett's Elizabeth Weber and Emma Bailey from Tamworth will represent Zone 4 in the Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Women Competition.

Lizzy will be graduating with a bachelor of agriculture majoring in plant production.

The 23-year-old is a gardening enthusiast with a love of plants, which sees her judging the potted plants section at the Walgett Show.

She has also kicked off the Instagram page Farming Pink, which showcases young women in agriculture with a touch of pink.

"I am so stoked, this is such an honour especially this year celebrating 200 years of the Sydney Royal AgShow, I can't believe it, it's just amazing," Lizzy said.

Her message to young women thinking about entering the competition is: "Definitely put yourself out there, I'm definitely not one to put myself out there but I did do it and it's a rewarding experience".

Emma, 24, who has been involved in radio since the age of 15 while at school, has also been heavily involved in her community having competed in the Tamworth Stars Dance for Cancer as well as fundraising with Rotary.

Her goal is to become a stock and station agent and own her own farm.

"This means more to me than anything in the world and it's a great way to further my education with rural women and even better for me to represent my region," Emma said.

"We are the young women representatives and it's amazing to be the first year representatives (under the new name change) for this amazing initiative."

She wants to encourage young women to "go for it".

"You won't regret this, it's the most amazing experience and you meet the most amazing people, I wish more women got behind this and this is what we get to do now, spread the word about this amazing initiative," she said.

