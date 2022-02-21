Two die in road train crash in state's North West

Two people have died, and the Kamilaroi Highway in the state's North West was closed for some hours on Saturday evening, after a head-on crash involving two road trains.

Emergency services were called to a bridge on the western side of Brewarrina, 100 kilometres east of Bourke, about 7pm, Saturday, after the heavy vehicles crashed and caught fire.

Both drivers died at the scene; neither has been identified.

It was unclear what the vehicles were carrying, as firefighters battled to control the blaze.

Motorists are urged to monitor www.livetraffic.com for heavy-vehicle diversion options, and updates. Motorists are urged to follow local signage for diversions.

Officers from Central North Police District will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Anyone with information or dashcam vision relevant to this investigation is urged to call Brewarrina Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

