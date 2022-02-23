Bumper crop nowhere to go

This year's bumper sorghum harvest will attract good export prices, but getting access to a shipping berth is problamatic right now.

Hot on the heels of an enormous cereal harvest, high yields from early-planted sorghum will only add to the already high local volume of feed grains.



Fortunately for growers, the global market is "screaming out" for supply, reports senior commodities analyst with Rabobank Cheryl Kalisch Gordon.



This year's Australian sorghum harvest is projected to bring more than two million tonnes of grain, with some analysts tipping volumes of 2.5mt, into silos and bunkers, including those in the state's north. Much of it will be kept under tarps rather than housed in galvanised steel, as those storage units are full with wheat, barley and chickpeas.

The last time Australia produced such a big sorghum harvest was 2014-'15, when 2.2mt tipped the scales preceded by 2012-'13 which recorded around the same volume. The current five year average is just 1mt due to drought, but last year yielded 1.5mt and there is expected to be a more than 30 per cent year-on-year increase this time around.

Despite supply in the feed grain complex being high, sorghum prices remain strong at around $300/t Brisbane (track).

"Our local prices are being supported by global forces," said Ms Kalisch Gordon, who recalled sorghum selling for $200/t in 2016-'17 when high local grain supply coincided with the world being awash with grain.

Sorghum prices are expected to soften 5-10pc as the year progresses with the likelihood of large plantings in Canada and Europe under better growing conditions.

"All prices across the grain commodities are being supported by already tight global grain markets," she said. "On top of this, there is a lot of uncertainty with La Nina affecting corn and soybeans in South America, and potentially also in the US, and political volatility in the Black Sea region."

Of course sorghum won't trade as favourably as wheat or canola but it is not affected by Chinese tariffs like barley and so can be sold freely into the middle kingdom.

Meanwhile, key local market factors for the first quarter of this calendar year include reduced trucking capacity to move grain around, from COVID-induced labour shortages and constrained supply of new trucks and truck parts, and a booked export system with slots full through June in a number of ports. Ms Kalisch Gordon stressed that port capacity was not necessarily deficient but "reflective of the rare occurrence of such strong local supply in a world eager for supply".

Other domestic market factors involved full storage on-farm, the result of a "confluence of two seasons".

"Some farmers are harvesting their sorghum before they finish their wheat," she reported. "It is of course unfortunate that the export program is constrained now because we expect prices to fall 5-10pc over the course of 2022, but that still leaves prices at favourable levels."

