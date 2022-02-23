Growers harvesting sorghum are enjoying good weather and stable prices

The past couple of weeks have produced favourable weather conditions that have enabled growers to make solid progress into their sorghum harvest.



Yield reports generally throughout northern NSW and Queensland are excellent, with numbers ranging anywhere from five to eight tonnes per hectare - and in some cases even higher.



Pleasingly, the quality harvested to date has also been excellent, with very little off-grade sorghum reported as harvested.



The cash market for sorghum has held up well in the face of what looks to be the largest crop for many years, aided by both increased hectares and excellent yields.



The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences currently has 2021-22 sorghum production estimated at 2 million tonnes.



But an update is due in March, and expectations are that this number should be increased - as many in the trade are already suggesting a crop higher than that figure.



It will be a few months before we get a better handle on the production number, with harvest progress ranging from complete in areas in the north of NSW and parts of south-western Queensland, to still weeks away from harvesting in the most southern and northern sorghum growing regions of the country.

The export market has been driving values in sorghum, with values trading in a very narrow range for the past few weeks.



As harvest progresses, and with yield and quality reports all on the positive side, one could have expected values to come under pressure. This has not been the case.



Exporters of both bulk and containerised sorghum have been willing to own volume at these levels and, with road freight extremely tight at present, grower selling pressure has seemingly been met with comparable demand.



The domestic consumer has largely been absent from the sorghum market to date, and understandably so, with sorghum at only a slight discount to wheat into this market.



With the amount of stock feed wheat produced in the eastern states in 2021-22, it is clear that sorghum will need to continue to find its way into export markets to maintain values.



As is the case with all commodities at present, sorghum will have to fight for space into these export channels - with shipping capacity for both bulk and containers already stretched.

Values for cereals have generally been stable throughout NSW during the past couple of weeks, with the exception of the usual shorts in the spot market.



Road freight remains tight.

