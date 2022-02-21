Farewell to Merino legend 'Sam'

Merino legend John 'Sam' Williams given great send-off

Merino breeders formed a guard of honour as the casket left the church.

Big funeral for one of the great breeders of Merino sheep

Fellow stud Merino breeders formed a guard of honour as pall bearers carried the casket bearing John Williams from the church in Crookwell after an emotional funeral service.

In his Memorial address, Wal Merriman, Merryville, Boorowa, 'friend and foe' as he described his relationship with John recalled his second trip to the Sydney Sheep Show in 1968 when the Merryville stud won the Stonehaven Cup that year.

"We never won another for the next decade," he said.

"The Koonwarra sheep bred by my mate and competitor John Williams were unbeatable.

"His influence with creating the fine/medium wool type is right through the wool industry."

The late John Williams was a friend to all, who made people feel at ease no matter who they were and it was wise to listen to him.

