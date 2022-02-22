First time entrant at Gunning awarded People's Choice

The popularity of the ANZ Agribusiness Gunning flock ewe competition was evident when the recent event attracted three new entrants.



Co-ordinator Matt Hewitt was very pleased with the growth of the 8th annual competition which saw 13 flocks assessed by the judges Jono Merriman, Merrignee and Koonwarra Merino studs, Boorowa, and Rick Power, Nutrien stud stock.



"There was a lot of interest in improving productivity on our country," Mr Hewitt said.

"And there was a lot of talk about the conformation of the sheep, especially about feet, their pasterns and shoulder set."

Mr Hewitt said good feet is critical in the hilly country around Gunning, and in an interesting departure for the traditional superfine wool growing area, two of the new entrants were focused on breeding dual-purpose Merinos.



The judges also focused on ram selection, with correct conformation as critical as the correct wool type.

Mr Hewitt said they were empathising the point to buy the rams you want to improve your flocks not those who are in your second pick just to meet your budget.

The Grassy Creek-blood flock entered by Peter Whittaker, Oaklands, Gunning, and classed by Mr Whittaker and Mark Headley, AWN Goulburn, was presented with the People's Choice Award.

First time entrant in the competition, Mr Whittaker's flock, which has been on Grassy Creek genetics for 15 years, was also judged into second place.

The June-shorn ewes, had been classed at 20 percent into the seconds, and where of the mob of 1148 lambs weaned from 1126 ewes joined for the 2021 lambing.

For the 2021 shearing, Mr Whittaker's fleece lines from his grown ewes averaged 17.6 micron, while the hogget fleece lines measured 16.4 microns.

Winner of the competition was the Bogo-blood April-shorn ewes entered by Campbell Basnett, Nerragundah, Gunning.

The maiden ewes had been classed by Mal Peake, Bogo Merinos, Yass, at 29pc into seconds and the win was on top of last year's success.

For the 2021 shearing, the fleece lines of Mr Basnett's flock measured 18.1 micron, while his hogget lines averaged 17.4 micron.

These two flocks will be judged in the Southern Tablelands flock ewe championship on 18 March.

