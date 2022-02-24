Grain gains at Newcastle Port

Last week NSW Farmers visited Port of Newcastle and we were shown the potential to help remove some of those artificial constraints.

The state's grain growers have had a strong run, with two consecutive bumper crops under their belt.



The sector's potential might seem very prosperous - but while transport and logistic constraints still exist, that's simply not the case.



Supply chain dysfunction is a factor holding us back from fair pricing at the farm gate being globally competitive and is yet another example of the needless artificial constraints on agriculture.

Last week NSW Farmers visited Port of Newcastle and we were shown the potential to help remove some of those artificial constraints.



This is the deepest harbour on the east coast - capable of taking Panamax ships that could carry thousands of containers of Australian grain right around the world.



No tricky channel passages like Gladstone will need, no rail congestion into Sydney or waiting in line with every other boat at Port Botany, just a clear shot from farm to port to global customer.

Australia's most famous coal town could be transformed into agricultural export powerhouse if we got rid of anti-competitive policies and systems; investing in a large grain-holding facility in the northwest and upgrading rail to take double-stacked containers would go even further in freeing up supply chains and removing congestion.

Grain growers have on-farm storage filled to the brim, and while not every year is a good one, the infrastructure supporting our primary producers must be adequate to cope with the best possible production scenario.

Supply chain inefficiencies have been brought into sharp focus during COVID and removing supply chain deficiencies has been a longstanding advocacy priority for NSW Farmers.



Whether it's infrastructure upgrades to rail, road and air, or the competition policies underpinning supply chain dynamics - we've been pushing for better outcomes for our farmers for years.

The state farming sector has an ambition of reaching $30 billion by 2030.



We need world-class infrastructure and policies to realise this goal, and there is no better time than the present to set the wheels in motion.

Xavier Martin, NSW Farmers vice president



