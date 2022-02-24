Heavy cattle dominate

The cattle have done so well and they're coming forward a lot quicker than people have realised - Nutrien Livestock auctioneer, Scott Simshauser, Tamworth.

A GOOD selection of heavier trade cattle, grown steers and heifers have fronted the market this week, which selling agents say is a reflection of the feed still on offer throughout much of the state.



"Producers aren't faced with the pressure of selling," said Elders Bathurst agent, Jesse Gauci.



"Because of the season, they've had the option to hold on to stock. We're now seeing a lot of heavier kill cattle in the yards [at Carcoar] and a lot of feeder cattle coming forward too, all with plenty of weight."

It was the same at Wagga Wagga, where agents yarded 3200 head on Monday.

"They were heavier cattle, the majority over 400kg," said Nutrien Livestock agent, Jaiden Burke.



"In positive signs, the market has seen a dearer trend this month.

"It came off a bit after Christmas, but it's now back to where it was.



"Good cows made up to 372c/kg on Monday and good feeder steers 400kg to 520kg are back up to 590c/kg and 592c/kg."

Meanwhile, at Tamworth, Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Scott Simshauser said that Monday's market was one of the most consistent he'd seen in some time.



"It doesn't matter what you were selling. You could have been selling a prize bullock or a brindle cow, it was a very strong sale," Mr Simshauser said.



"The cattle have done so well and they're coming forward a lot quicker than people have realised.

"Their weight gains have been so strong, they've already gone to market. Those expected to be here now have already sold."

And he agreed that the price margin between breeds was tightening.



"There's no doubt crossbreeding is a professional business, particularly when you see some of the weaners coming forth now," Mr Simshauser said.



"There's something like 20,000 weaners available, just in our region. No doubt, there are some feature breeds but you look at some of the crossbred calves coming in and it's a credit to the breeder."

Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association reported the top price for steers at $3567 a head on Monday, with 69 steers more than 600kg averaging $2966, including bullocks that returned more than $3100.



About 63 cows, more than 600kg, averaged $2500 to top at $3542, while heavy heifers averaged just shy of $2800.

