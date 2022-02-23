Marc Greening's fabulous record bull sale

Marc Greening was all smiles after his 51st annual production sale of 92 Poll Hereford bulls for $20,565 average and 254 PTIC females for $3840 average price.

Marc Greening, principal of Injemira Beef Genetics, Ladysmith, was all smiles on Tuesday when the 92 bulls he offered during his 51st annual production sale created a new sale average for the Hereford breed.

With a one hundred percent clearance, the new record of $20,565 eclipsed the sale average record of $18,800 set on February 14 when the Western Districts based Yarram Park Herefords, Willaura, Victoria sold 60 of the 64 bulls offered.

Mr Greening was also very happy to sell 254 PTIC females to a top price of $4650 and average price of $3840.

Whilst he noted pleasure for his record, Mr Greening was quick to point out that these excellent prices are only indicative of a revival of the Hereford breed.

"It is a very humbling experience," he said after the sale.

"It is an unbelievable result and I am completely blown away by the commercial support from so many beef producers across Australia.

"To see our bulls and females sell into Tasmania, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia and NSW was just incredible.

"The Hereford breed is on its way back, and there is no stopping with the performance genetics in so many studs."

Mr Greening further noted the increased demand for the Hereford breed comes of the back of excellent beef production on grass.

"The breed is renowned for grass fed performance and that is being reflected in the premiums now being paid for grass fed beef," he said.

