Earth Canvas is on-farm at Big Springs

An opportunity to visit a regenerative farm at Big Springs south of Wagga Wagga where food consumers can talk with farmers and a local artist about regenerating the land to produce healthy food, on 26 February.

Local artist Arthur Wicks will share his insights after working with Brad and Katie Collins from Ayrshire Park at Big Springs.



The Collins will open their farm and share how they have transitioned from a traditional mixed farm business into a Regenerative farm six years ago.



The Collins now work with nature to grow biodiverse grasslands to breed and trade sheep and cattle.

The open day is part of the Earth Canvas travelling art exhibition currently on display at the Museum of the Riverina on Baylis St Wagga Wagga until February 28.



The open day will be held in conjunction with an artist's talk at the Museum of the Riverina at 10 am on Saturday February 26 and followed by talks and farm walks, lunch and afternoon tea at Ayrshire Park.

Earth Canvas is a travelling exhibition that links artists with regenerative farmers.



Wagga Artist Arthur Wicks working on an ephemeral artwork representing the challenges farmers have working with the land. The work has seed implanted into the canvas. Photo: Gill Sanbrook

It features striking new work by leading Australian artists Ros Atkins, Jenny Bell, Jo Davenport, Janet Laurence, Tony Nott, Idris Murphy and John Wolseley.



The artists were inspired by working with six regenerative farmers between the Murray and Murrumbidgee rivers on the SW slopes of NSW during 2019.



The two local farms represented in the exhibition are Mundarlo producers Nick and Deanne Austin from Mundarlo, and Rebecca Gorman from Yabtree West.

"The exhibition highlights an artist impression of the farmed landscape and wants people to see how we can all make a difference to climate change by being aware of the impact our food selection has on the way food is produced," Gillian Sanbrook, chairman of Earth Canvas said .



"The open day is a chance for people to talk to farmers and be on a farm."

For bookings trybooking.com/BWWQD or www.earthcanvas.com.au

For further interviews contact - Gillian Sanbrook Earth Canvas 0428696724 info@earthcanvas.com.au

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.