Murtonga takes top spot in Don Brown Memorial Merino Ewe Competition

After placing third in last year's, Peter Stuckey of Murtonga Pastoral has come back stronger than ever to take top honours in the 42nd annual Don Brown Memorial Merino Ewe Competition on Tuesday.



The competition consisted of eight flocks and was judged by Will Roberts, Victoria Downs stud, Morven, Qld, Richard Chalker, Lach River Merinos, Forbes, and Mitchell Rubie, Lachlan Merinos, Forbes.



The Condobolin-based Murtonga Pastoral presented a line of 812, 2020-drop Bundemar-blood ewes which were joined for May/June lambing and had been shorn in September last year.



Mr Stuckey said they target a 21-micron fleece and have an average wool cut of 9 kilograms.



"We have had a few good seasons so these sheep have certainly had it good nutrition wise," he said.



Competition judges Richard Chalker, Lach River Merinos, Forbes, Mitchell Rubie, Lachlan Merinos, Forbes, and Will Roberts, Victoria Downs stud, Morven, Qld. Photo: Kate Loudon

Judge Mr Roberts commended Mr Stuckey on the sheep saying they are a wonderful representation of what you would like to see a flock looking like.

"They are big roomy young ewes and as far as a line of sheep goes, it is as even of a line of sheep that we have seen today [Tuesday]," he said.



Mr Rubie said the ewes had terrific locks and alignment, and they will fill bales.



"They have one of those really sweet and elite wools that we like to see," he said.



Mr Roberts said flock ewe competitions are very important, not only from the point of view of looking at sheep but also from a community standpoint.



"Everyone is getting together and learning together, so from that point of view you should be very proud," he said.

RESULTS SUMMARY

First place: Murtonga Pastoral Company, Condobolin, with Bundemar-blood ewes classed by Tom Kirk, .

Second place: Jones Family, Flamingo, Condobolin, with Lachlan-blood ewes classed by Glen Rubie, Lachlan Merinos, Forbes.

Third place: R Neal and Co, Lockerbie, Condololin, with Darwell-blood ewes classed by Tom Kirk.

Ian Munro Memorial award: E S Harding and Co, Brooklyn, Condobolin, with Ballatherie Poll-blood classed by Tom Kirk.

The John Coy Memorial award for achievement: TK and KE Kirk, The Gilgais, Condobolin, with Bundemar-blood ewes classed by Tom Kirk.

Gordon McMaster Classers Award: Tom Kirk.

Full story in next week's The Land.

