Illegal tobacco crop seized in Riverina

An illegal tobacco crop being grown besides the Murray River has been seized by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO).



The 9 hectare crop was detected at Koraleigh in the western Riverina district near the NSW-Victorian border.

The ATO said " Operation Greyhound" has uncovered and destroyed over 250,000 kilograms of illicit tobacco.



The crop had an estimated excise forgone value of approximately $42 million. Police seized a picking machine and water pump.

"The amount of illicit tobacco found is equivalent to the weight of 13 bulldozers. This was a sophisticated, organised operation," acting Assistant Commissioner Megan Croaker said.

"Organised criminals view the illicit tobacco trade as low-risk and high-reward, but this simply isn't the case. This result showcases the impact of our operations in stopping criminals in their tracks" Ms Croaker said.

"The ATO is primarily focused on targeting the source of the illicit tobacco supply. By stopping illicit tobacco from going from crop to shop, it creates a level playing field for small businesses."

The ATO said it has been illegal to grow tobacco in Australia for more than a decade. Penalties for growing, selling or possessing illicit tobacco are significant. If convicted, criminals may face up to 10 years' imprisonment, up to a $330,000 fine, or both.

"The 2019-20 tax gap estimates that illicit tobacco cost the Australian community $909 million in lost excise revenue each year, instead being channelled into organised criminal activities.

"The ATO will continue to work with our cross-agency partners to ensure that illicit tobacco isn't grown, manufactured or produced, stopping organised criminals from profiting in the process.

"If you suspect that illicit tobacco is being grown or manufactured in your community you can confidentially report it anonymously to us by completing the tip-off form, www.ato.gov.au/tipoff, or phoning 1800 060 062."

