Rural boarding bursary applications close soon

The Bush Children's Education Foundation of NSW's Secondary Rural Boarding Bursary is designed to assist economically disadvantaged and remote students within rural regions to attend a NSW state or independent rural boarding school.



However, the current round of applications close this Friday (February 25).

The bursaries assist with bridging the gap between the cost of rural boarding and government funding received through the AIC allowance (Assistance for Isolated Children - Federal support) and/or the LAFHA (Living Away From Home Allowance - NSW support).



Families with children who weekly or full time board in NSW at a rural school only, boarding facility, or live with a family member, are eligible to apply.



Each bursary is awarded for one year and is currently available to a maximum of $2000 depending on need and at the discretion of the directors of the foundation.



Payment is made in instalments directly to the school.



The BCEF's bursary is awarded on the basis of:



Family income



Geographical isolation from an appropriate NSW Governmet school



Any exceptional circumstance which meet the foundation's criteria, but not limited to, for instance impact of environmental events, student educational needs, health issues and family crisis, etcetera.



For more information or to apply, visit www.bcef.org.au

