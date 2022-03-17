Strong demand for Speckles

INCREASED demand with the national herd rebuild and good seasonal conditions across most of the country pushed prices for Speckle Park commercial cattle sky high last year, and there's no sign of the red hot market slowing down.

There have already been some exceptional results through the saleyards, online and in private sales this year, with strong prices for weaners - both steers and heifers - and some record-breaking results with older cows.

At Colac, Vic in early January, Ian McKie, Pirron Yallock, sold a pen of 347kg steers for 634cents a kilogram to return $2200 a head, and Speckle Park cows on their third calves, with four-month-old calves at foot, topped the sale at Mortlake, Vic, making $4475 a unit.

In the same week at Naracoorte, SA, Lachie Seears, Boonderoo Pastoral Company, Lucindale, sold 10 to 11-month-old, 382kg, Epic-blood Speckle Park steers for $2388.



Epic stud principals Mark Woollett and Sue Carrison, Penola, sold 14 374kg commercial steers for 606c/kg and 15 329kg heifers for 620c/kg.

In the Naracoorte female sale, held the following week, WV James and Son, Lucindale sold 24 Speckle Park heifers averaging 296kg, making $2240 or 757c/kg.

In Victoria, the Begbie family sold Whiteline-blood Speckle Park heifers, weighing 244kg, for $1840 or 754c/kg at Ballarat, and Lake Goldsmith Pastoral Co sold 10 cows with calves at foot, for $5500 a unit, also at Ballarat

At Pakenham, the Parke family, Larder, sold four Angus/Friesian-cross heifers with Speckle Park calves at foot for $3300, AJ Pratt, Poowong, sold five Angus cows with Speckle calves at foot for $3450 and the Marslen family, Willow Grove, sold 16 cows with Speckle calves at foot for $3400.

In Queensland, Karen Miles and Peter Maunders, Harlin, sold five-month-old Speckle Park-cross steer calves, for $1480 at Woodford, Ray Devere, Kureelpa, sold a pen of Speckle Park heifers weighing 100kg to 110kg, for $1090 at Woodford, and Taunton Pastoral, Iredale, sold Speckle Park heifer calves at Laidley for $2500.

Speckles were in high demand at Roma at the end of January, with the Curtis family, Lightning Ridge, NSW, selling 280kg steers for 722.2c/kg at 280kg, making $2022.16. Their pen of Speckle Park cross heifers sold for 720.2c/kg, at 265.4kg, making $1911.10.

In the same week at Toogoolawah, Qld, the Cahill family, Christmas Creek, Beaudesert, sold eight to 10-month-old weaner steers for $2230 and LA Macginley and GE Williams sold young Charbray cows with Speckle Park calves at foot for $4000 per unit.

In early February, Bill Woldhuis, Bellevue, Purlewaugh, NSW, sold first-cross Speckle Park/Angus-cross steers at Gunnedah weighing 403kg, making 580 c/kg to return $2342 a head.

SALEYARD RECORD: Stevan and Odette Plozza, Butchers Creek, set the new record for meatworks cows at Mareeba when they sold Speckle Park cows for 570.2c/kg. Photo: Jayne Hogarth, Mareeba Saleyards

At Mareeba in mid February, Stevan and Odette Plozza, Butchers Creek, set a new saleyard record for meatworks cows when they sold Speckle Park infused females for 570.2c/kg, weighing 481kg to return $2742.

Beaudesert breeder Matt Tame has exceptional results over AuctionsPlus in February, selling a line of 59 Santa Gertrudis-cross heifers pregnancy-test-in-calf to Speckle Park bulls.

The heifers, joined to JAD and Dorroughby bulls, sold for $3040 a head, smashing the reserve of $2800.

The successful buyer Todd Joyce, Kooroomba, Mt Alford, near Boonah, was looking for red females, but since the sale has had offers from agents and producers looking to buy the Speckle Park-infused progeny as weaners. He's also considering using Speckle bulls in his herd.

Record-setting year for Speckle females

Speckle Park studs got in on the action with high prices, celebrating stud, national and world records throughout 2021.

The first record was set in May when Jackungah Speckle Park, Pine Lodge, Victoria sold a joined cow and calf for $57,000 at the inaugural multi-vendor Blueprint Opportunity Sale, setting a then world record for the breed.



Jackungah Nellie N09, bought by Gavin Lang, Mansfield, was joined to Canadian sire INC Breaking News 63F and her bull calf at foot was her second calf, with her first daughter sold earlier in the sale for $22,000.

That result was smashed in early October, when NGL Q1 Three Way Graceland's Q21 was sold to Kellanne Cattle Co, Newham, Victoria, for $70,000, in the first stage of Three Way Speckle Park's dispersal at Nundle, NSW.



The 26-month-old was sired by Spots 'N' Sprouts Stands Alone and out of Three Way Gracelands, and was artificially inseminated to LLG 33E.

RECORD-BREAKER: Wattle Grove P503 Cara S101 who sold for $75,000 in October last year.

The Three Way record didn't last long, with longtime Speckle Park breeders Dale and Bin Humphries, Wattle Grove stud, selling nine-month-old heifer Wattle Grove P503 Cara S101 for $75,000 in the Oberon, NSW stud's fifth sale over 12 months.



The first daughter of the $68,000 world record bull Wattle Grove Paperboy P503 was purchased by Ivery Downs Cattle Co, Colinton, Qld, via Elite Livestock Auctions.