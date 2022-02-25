Turners notches up second royal paraders win

More than 100 competitors entered in the school paraders competition at Canberra Royal show with 16-year-old Jake Turner from the Yanco Agricultural High School, Yanco, rising to the top.



This is the second royal show win for Mr Turner as he was named champion at Melbourne Royal in 2018.



His overall professionalism in the ring is what Judge, Annie Pumpa, ABS Global, Henty, said put him on top.



"He was able to have his animal stood up at all times for me, know where I am, and he worked with his animal, not against it," Miss Pumpa said.



"He was extremely well presented and so was his animal."

It was the smaller details in Mr Turner's parading like making sure his animal was in Miss Pumpa's view at all times and using the ring correctly.

She also commented on his ability to use the ring and give himself room from other competitors, which is particularly important from a safety point of view.

Mr Turner has been involved in show cattle since 2018 after starting at the Yanco Agricultural High School.

In more recent years, Mr Turner has shown stud cattle with the Maclure family, Keajura Park, Tarcutta, at both local and royal shows.

Mr Turner said he was still quite heavily involved in his schools program and was currently the captain of the cattle team.

Borrowing an 11-month-old Limousin heifer from the Maclure family, Keajura Park Unreal S3, Mr Turner said he still had to work hard to get the win.

"I had to make sure she was always looking her best and that I was presenting her to the best of my ability as well as making sure I myself was presentable too," Mr Turner said.



"I really wanted to step it up a gear to make sure I could claim the title.



The next stop for Mr Turner is Sydney Royal after qualifying for the F002 paraders competition at Cootamundra show three weeks ago.

Entering the competition with hopes to defend her title after winning last years competition, Jemima Nugent, Nuggets Red Angus, Wagga Wagga, was overjoyed that she could share the glory with her friend Mr Turner and came in as reserve champion.

Miss Pumpa described her as another standout parader and said it was very difficult to split the two.

"I think it was just being able to do the little tricks in the ring to make sure her animal was in my view at all times," Miss Pumpa said.



Miss Pumpa said she did not have the easiest animal to get around the ring but Miss Nugent did her best to make sure the animal was always stood up.

Miss Nugent led a 576 Kilogram Limousin steer, owned by JC Cattle Co, Myers Boom Boom, a son of Myers Western Star who is destined for Sydney Royal.

Miss Pumpa said: "it was great to see kids back out in the ring, having a go, and bringing up the next generation of beef producers."



