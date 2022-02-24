Limousin steer gives Coonamble High School the win at Canberra

AGAIN showing the breed's strength in led steer competitions, Limousins have excelled at the Royal Canberra Show taking out first place in two of the three purebred steer classes.



The grand champion steer was Sarana R41, exhibited by Coonamble High School, coming out of the open export class after winning its heat.

The 660 kilogram steer is bred by James McDonald, Sarana Limousins, Pejar, and was originally destined for the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza in October last year.



Breeder Genetics principal Jack Laurie, also of Knowla Livestock, Moppy, officiated the steer classes and could not go past the standout steer on the day.

"You can not overlook the power and performance of this steer," Mr Laurie said.

"The overall strength of spine and top in this steer, and the way he carries the muscle right down his thigh.



"When you get and hand on this steer, he is well and truly soft enough.



"He is a really impressive steer that will go a long way in any competition."



Coonamble High School exhibited eight steers with all receiving a place in their respective classes as well as the champion and reserve champion open heavyweight steers.

Coonamble High Schools, Adam McRae, Coonamble, said "it was great to get the win"



"Last year we had the champion carcase so its nice to be able to get up in the live judging too"

"He has been on feed for 280 days, purely because he was meant to be shown last year"



Reserve champion led steer Diamond JJ with Thunderbird territory manager Graham WIlliams, Windsor, handler Christie Fuller, Diamond Angus, Cowra, and judge Jack Laurie, Breeder Genetics, Moppy. Photo: Kate Loudon

The reserve champion steer was Diamond JJ, exhibited by CJ Fuller and GJ Iseppi, Diamond Angus, Cowra.

The 554kg Angus cross steer came from the same class as the grand champion, but was well and truly worthy of being up the top in Mr Laurie's eyes.



The steer was originally selected by Ms Fullers uncle, Rodger Fuller, Rodger Fuller Pty Ltd, Singleton, from one of his long time clients.

Diamond JJ, was fed on Mr Iseppis proven feed mix for 120 days.

"We were very excited with this steer" Ms fuller said.

His stall mate was awarded the grand champion steer on the hoof at the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza last year and did well in the carcase section so Ms Fuller is excited to the results on the hook.

The overall quality of steers was high with Mr Laurie saying "this is as good as it gets across any steer show in Australia and even the world".



Purebred/trade steers/heifer:

Champion purebred/trade steer or heifer, Limek T Shady, exhibited by Jacob Kerrisk, JC Cattle Co, Coolamon, with judge Jack Laurie, Breeder Genetics, Moppy. Photo: Kate Loudon

Destined for the Sydney Royal Show, Limek T Shady, was awarded the champion purebred/trade steer or heifer after winning the purebred middleweight class.

The 412kg Limousin steer is exhibited by JC Cattle Co, Coolamon, and owned in partnership with Nanoon Pastoral, Nagambi, Vic. A son of Limek Quill, he was bred by Limek Limousins,

"He going to be a pretty impressive steer by the time he is done," Mr Laurie said.



"You really cant overlook his overall muscle expression, the length of body, and top on this steer."



This steer previously placed in the steer class at Gundagai show and has been on feed for 35 days.

Related Reading: Royal Canberra Cattle Show: St Johns wins open steer section

Reserce hampion purebred/trade steer or heifer, Myers Boom Boom, exhibited by Jacob Kerrisk, JC Cattle Co, Coolamon, with judge Jack Laurie, Breeder Genetics, Moppy. Photo: Kate Loudon

JC Cattle Co also exhibited the reserve champion purebred/trade steer or heifer with another Limousin steer that was purchased from Myers Limousins, The Rock.

A son of Myers Western Star, he weighed in at 576kg, he has been on feed for 90 days, and is destined for the Sydney Royal Show.

This steer was shown at Gundagai, receiving grand champion steer.

Both of Mr Kersisks steers are on a Fryers feed mix with chaff and barley mixed in.

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.