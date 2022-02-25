North Coast remains on flood watch

+5











Coastal graziers along the entire North Coast have been affected by a strong and stationary trough that has cancelled Saturday store sales and threatened town water supply.



The weather from this system remains a concern for those affected by runoff from the vast Mt Warning Caldera, while in the lower Nambucca and Macleay beef producers are destocking saturated country and looking for agistment on higher ground.



More than 200mm for the 36 hours to Friday morning fell on every catchment while the worst remains just over the border. Models predict Queensland to cop it over the weekend while northern NSW should not.



As of midday Friday the heaviest rain was falling west of Brisbane, with 134mm falling from smoko to lunch at Wivenhoe dam. At the time radar showed the heaviest rain moving slowly south-west however Bureau of Meteorology models predicts the heaviest falls to continue affecting south-east Queensland, perhaps further flooding the Wilsons Creek, which flows through Lismore, before spinning off into the Tasman after Monday. Only this week the bureau predicted a wetter than average autumn, and old hands that grew up on the Northern Rivers are saying this season reminds them of the mid 1970s when showers and sunshine made rainbows and grass.



Heavy rain above 200mm falling south of Casino pushed the automatic gauge on Shannon Creek at Yorklea to 10 meters, the equal highest in the 38 years of operation. At 492 square kilometres, the catchment doesn't flood all at once, and as the local water began to peak, another flush arrived and from dinner to midnight another 2m went over the bridge at Lyle Family Angus, Yorklea bringing the flood peak to 5m above the timber deck.



Mr Lyle was surprised enough by the second rise to ring Glen Pfeffer, Mogul Brahman stud at Stratheden who said water came within an inch of the shed. Fortunately all the gear was already raised, but the new mark was recorded as the highest in the seven years since Mogul bought the property off Droughtmaster breeders the Warne family.

"Whatever falls from now on goes straight into the river," says Mr Lyle, who also knows the Richmond district as a Norco representative. "Property owners, especially those new to the area, need to know every flood is different and to prepare early would be the message."

Heavy rain fell on the Northern Tablelands and the Dorrigo Plateau, with the Orara catchment joining Kangaroo Creek in moderate flood, then combining with the Nymboida to swell the Clarence, which continues to rise upstream of Grafton, but water is falling - as of Friday afternoon - in those upper catchments.



About 250mm fell from Tuesday to Friday morning on the Kangaroo Creek property of agent Mitch Donovan, who has postponed Donovan Livestock and Property's special female sale for Saturday by one week.



At Casino, T and W McCormack cancelled their Friday special female sale, also pushing it back by seven days

Further south paddocks are at maximum saturation in the lower Nambucca, particularly around Clybucca and Lower Collombatti, after flooding on Taylors Arm.



