Clean sweep for Limousin in Canberra interbreed

Amongst all breeds entered in the Canberra Royal show, the Limousin breed dominated by winning all five interbreed competitions.

Entering the ring for the newly introduced junior pairs, the Limousin team was a clear winner for judges, Jim McWilliam, Kanimbla Hereford, Holbrook, Krystelle Ridley, Nero Shorthorns, Condobolin, and Jack Laurie, Breeder Genetics, Mopey.



The team consisted of Summit Livestock's full flush siblings, Summit Patriot R53, and Summit Meadowgrass R42, are by Donna Valley Poll Dictator and out of Summit Meadowgrass H39.

Summit Livestock's success continued as their junior pair team joined forces with the champion Limousin bull, Summit Revelation R4 to claim the interbreed champion breeders group.

As the bulls entered the ring, the judges pulled forward the Hereford, Limousin, and Simmental bulls to make a top three in hopes to narrow down their decision.



After the judges spoke with each other, a unanimous decision was made for the 22-month-old black Limousin bull, Summit Revelation R4, to be champion.

With an even mix of heifers and cows with calves in the interbreed female class, the judges could not go past the Limousin female.

The two-year-old first calver, Progress Queen of Hearts, and her five-month-old heifer calf, Progress Queen of the South, were exhibited by Grame Hopf and Progress Limousins, Yanco.

Once the champion bull and female were selected, the judges had the difficult task of splitting the two for the overall champion of champions.

Summit Revelation R4 reigned supreme with Mr McWilliam saying their decision came down to which animal they thought would be the most profitable between the two.

Full story in next weeks The Land

