Limousin takes the lot at Canberra

An amazing display in the interbreed championships saw Limousin cattle take all of the broad ribbons when the champions of each breed were judged by Christelle Ridley, KO Shorthorn, Forbes, James McWilliam, Kanimbla Poll Herefords, Holbrook, and Jack Laurie, Breeder Genetics and Knowla Livestock, Moppy.
Champion of Champion junior interbreed pair
- Hayden and Jasmine Green, Summit Limousins, Uranquinty
- Other breeds recognise - Herefords and Simmental
Interbreed Breeders Group
- Hayden and Jasmine Green, Summit Limousins, Uranquinty
- Other breeds recognised - Angus (Pine Creek) and Speckle Park (Jackungah)
Champion of Champions Female
- Limousin (Progress Queens of Hearts exhibited by Graeme Hopf and Progress Limousins, Yanco)
- Other breeds recognised - Australian Lowline and Simmental
Champion of Champions Bulls
- Limousin (Summit Revelation exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Summit Limousins, Uranquinty
- Other breeds recognised - Poll Hereford and Simmental
Champion of Champions
- Limousin (Summit Revelation exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Summit Limousins, Uranquinty)
