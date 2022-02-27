Limousin takes the lot at Canberra

An amazing display in the interbreed championships saw Limousin cattle take all of the broad ribbons when the champions of each breed were judged by Christelle Ridley, KO Shorthorn, Forbes, James McWilliam, Kanimbla Poll Herefords, Holbrook, and Jack Laurie, Breeder Genetics and Knowla Livestock, Moppy.

Champion of Champion junior interbreed pair



Hayden and Jasmine Green, Summit Limousins, Uranquinty

Other breeds recognise - Herefords and Simmental



Interbreed Breeders Group



Hayden and Jasmine Green, Summit Limousins, Uranquinty

Other breeds recognised - Angus (Pine Creek) and Speckle Park (Jackungah)



Champion of Champions Female



Limousin (Progress Queens of Hearts exhibited by Graeme Hopf and Progress Limousins, Yanco)



Other breeds recognised - Australian Lowline and Simmental



Champion of Champions Bulls



Limousin (Summit Revelation exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Summit Limousins, Uranquinty

Other breeds recognised - Poll Hereford and Simmental



Champion of Champions

Limousin (Summit Revelation exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Summit Limousins, Uranquinty)

