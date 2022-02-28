Quality stock at Rylstone Show

+11























MORE GALLERIES

A good line-up of quality cattle, wool, poultry and horses made for a good day of competition at the Rylstone Show at the weekend, while many of the locals took advantage of the event as a day out for the family.

Amid a shed full of fleece entries, it was a ram fleece from Karen and Mark Croake, Rylstone, that took champion fleece of the show.



It was an 8.7 kilogram Demondrille-blood ram's fleece, which was also champion open ram fleece, that yielded 70 per cent and scored 82.5 points.

In the cattle, local breeders entered Poll Herefords, Angus and Speckle Park in the led sections.

It was, however, the Poll Hereford bull, Studmore Rastus R40, that was awarded supreme beef cattle exhibit, under judge Harry White, Coffin Creek Angus, Mudgee.

The poultry shed attraced a good number of entries with ducks, chooks and pigeons.

The champion bird of the show went to a Light Sussex bantam hen exhibited by Jeff Rogers, Rylstone, who also exhibit reserve bird of the show, a rooster of the same breed.

And in the horse section, the supreme led Australian Stock Horse was awarded to Secretheart Wanted n Famous, exhibited by Sharlene Flannagan, Ben Bullen, and champion ridden to Glen Park Pastoral Midori, ridden by Caitlyn Barker, also of Ben Bullen.

In other news:

Bredbo finewool fleece success in Canberra

Multiple flood warnings for northern NSW

Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.