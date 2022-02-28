Bredbo finewool fleece success in Canberra

RNCAS councillor Ben Litchfield, steward Broni Jekyll, and chief steward Stuart Sutherland, with the grand champion fleece at the Canberra Show.

The Southern Tablelands and the Monaro have long been recognised as two of the premier wool growing districts in the state, and that commitment to the production of fine Merino fleeces was noted during the 2022 Royal Canberra Show when 64 fleeces were entered.

Judged by Brett Povey, Schute Bell Badgery Lumby, Cooma, the grand champion fleece, which was entered in the Commercial Ram class was exhibited by Don and Lyn Southwell, Carleon, Bredbo.

The Southwell's have a long history of success in the fleece competition at the Canberra Show, and their champion fleece was grown by an unhoused Merino ram, and weighed 9.3kg skirted.

With a staple length of 90mm and Comfort Factor of 99.7percent, the fleece measured 18.3 microns, with a yield of 72percent and a value of $137.80.

Mr Povey assessed the fleece at 9/10 for Trueness to type, 10/10 for soundness and 9.5/10 for Character and Style.

Fleece section chief steward Stuart Sutherland said their was an outstanding display of fleeces which truly reflected the ambitions of the wool growers in the south.

"We had a very good range of superfine and fine Merino wool types which had been grown in our region through an extraordinary season," Mr Sutherland said.

"And it was particularly noted by Brett Povey that the fleeces showed the character and style for which the Monaro is renowned.

"They are all very bright fleeces for having been grown through a wet year."

The Southwell's also exhibited the reserve grand champion fleece which had been entered in the Commercial ewe class.



With a CF of 100pc and 9/10 Trueness to type and 9.5/10 for Colour or bloom, the fleece weighed 6.8kg with a yield of 74pc and was valued at $125.80.

A 12.8kg fleece entered in the housed ram class by John and Greg Alcock, Greenland, Bungarby, was judged champion housed fleece.

Weighing 12.8kg, the fleece measured 19.9micron, with a CF of 98.7pc and Standard Deviation of 3.5micron.

It had a yield of 68pc and was valued at $123.68.

Mr Povey had assessed the fleece at 10/10 for Soundness, 8/10 Uniformity of Length and 7/10 for Character and Style.

The Alcock family also exhibited the champion housed ewe fleece, bred in their Greenland Merino stud.



The fleece which weighed 8.7kg and had a yield of 70pc was valued at $93.18..

Mr Povey assessed the fleece at 10/10 for Soundness, 9/10 for Character and Style, and 9/10 for Uniformity of length.

For full report of Canberra Show see next week

