Coonamble Angus sets $72,000 record

The $70,000 record breaking bull with Coonamble principals Craig and Murray (right) Davis and Nutrien Livestock Great Southern manager Bob Pumphrey.

THEY say records are made to be broken but they just weren't broken at the Coonamble Angus on-property bull sale at Bremer Bay on Tuesday last week - they were smashed.

The Davis family offered 133 and sold 129 Angus sires to only Western Australian buyers for a record single vendor sale average of $14,550, while the gross of $1.877 million also made it the highest ever gross single vendor bull sale in WA.

In comparison in last year's sale, the stud offered and sold 102 Angus sires to both WA and Eastern States' buyers for an average of $13,422, while the sale gross was $1.369 million.

The terrific sale result was built on the back of strong buying right through the sale by 76 registered buyers who were mainly commercial producers.

This strong suppport saw 32 bulls sell for $20,000 or more, with four making in excess of $30,000.

The top price of the sale was $72,000, a new State record price for a bull sold at auction in WA, beating the previous record by $32,000.

Coonamble Frontman R501, which was catalogued in lot 24, was purchased by return buyers the Bairstow family, Arizona Farms, Lake Grace, WA.

The August 2020-drop calf is sired by AAR Frontman 3132 and out of Coonamble L329 and ranks in the top five per cent of the breed for retail beef yield and top 10pc for 400-day weight as well as top 20pc for 200 and 600-day weights and carcase weight.

Along with securing the top-priced bull the Bairstows purchased another two bulls at $24,000 and $28,000.

Losing bidder on the top-priced bull was Sheron Farm, Benger, WA, but the connections didn't go home disappointed as they took home the second top-priced bull at $45,000, which also surpassed the highest price paid at auction for a bull in WA.

At $45,000 Sheron Farm purchased an April 2020-drop Baldridge Beast Mode B074 Son, Coonamble Beast Mode R203.

The 736kg bull ranks in the top 5pc of the breed for 200, 400 and 600-day weights and carcase weight.

The stud also purchased a second bull at the sale's third top price of $34,000 paid for a Baldridge 38 Special son.

A third bull made more than $30,000 when Coonamble Maverick M310 sold for $31,000 to the Milne family, DJ & M & MDJ Milne, Parmango Farms, Condingup, WA.

