Inaugural sale hits $22,000 high price

THE inaugural Royal Canberra Show Online Sale was hosted on AuctionsPlus during the show, with prices soaring to $22,000 for females and $17,000 for bulls.



With a 75 per cent clearance rate, and a total gross of $125,700, the sale had an overall average of $8383.

Bidding began rapidly for the top-priced female, Progress Shimmering Star S4, as she was at $20,000 a day before the sale ended.



She eventually sold for $22,000 to a partnership of Jacob Kerrisk and Caitlin Rodham, JC Cattle Co, Uranquinty, and Peter Kylstra, Progress Limousins, Yanco.

"As we were beginning to prep her for the sale, we saw her start to grow out and realised just how much potential she had and we didn't really want to part with her," Mr Kylstra said.

"Jacob had seen her from birth and was always interested so when we had the option to partner with him, it was a no brainer."

Mr Kerrisk said it was the consistency of the cow's female line that had him bidding up. "Her family has been so consistent over the years and she is going to make a hell of a cow," he said.

Top priced bull: Summit Revelation R4 with Hayden Green, Summit Livestock, Uranquinty. Photo: Kate Loudon

The champion of champion supreme beef exhibit of show, Summit Revelation R4, from Hayden and Jasmine Green, Summit Livestock, Uranquinty, sold the bull for a top price of $17,000 to commercial producer Andrew Stewart, Mount View, Gunning.

A 22-month-old black Limousin bull sired by Summit Revelation N100 out of Summit Temptress K36, he had a big performance dataset with growth figures in the top 10pc of the breed.



Originally destined for Sydney Royal Show, the bull will be going directly to Mr Stewart who is excited to get him home and begin joining.

Vendor Mr Green said he is a bull that they are pretty proud of, and they will be interested to see what his calves are like next year.



Summit Livestock also offered the $15,500 second-top priced female, Summit High Flyer S6, which was purchased by Mick and Mary Parsons, Kia Ora Limousins, Roslyn.

Progress Limousins sold the $13,500 third-top priced female Progress Queen of the South, the five-month-old heifer calf of the interbreed champion female, Progress Queen of Hearts Q8.



She sold to Nicholas Byrne-Quinn and Indi Hilder, Shaws Livestock, Sydney.



The Summit Livestock 'flush or factory' lot sold for $7750 to H and L Livestock, Denver, who selected the flush option.



This new concept allowed the winning bidder to either flush the cow or times their bid by five and take 100pc ownership of female, Summit Charisma Q1, and her bull calf.



"It is a format that no one out here [Australia] has ever done before and it is a really cool option to cater for different people," Mr Green said.



"Since there was such an interest in this flush or the factory lot option, we will have a number of our donors featured the same way in our spring selection sale."



Selling agents were H Francis and Co, Wagga Wagga with 1pc of the commission being donated back to the show.

