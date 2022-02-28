Excitement builds for track tractors

Calling on 30 years of Agco experience in developing track tractors, the Fendt MT Vario range has expanded with the new offerings including features that increase operator comfort and in-field performance.



Spanning a horsepower range of 380hp to 673hp, the Fendt 1100 Vario MT and the Fendt Vario 900 MT have the team at Fendt excited for Australian farmers.



"There's nothing we haven't thought of for the new Fendt Vario MT track tractors," Fendt product manager, Tyron Midgley said.



"For flotation, ride comfort, fuel efficiency, implement operation, power and reliability, these track tractors will definitely stand out as a great choice for the heaviest jobs."

The tractors are designed to handle big crop production jobs, including medium-to-heavy high-speed tillage, and the largest planters and seeding implements.



"The MT track series includes Fendt-exclusive innovations, such as a steerable three-point hitch system and a hydraulically controlled swinging drawbar option that make headland turns with large implements smoother for the operator, less demanding on the tractor and gentler on the soil," Mr Midgley said.

Producers looking for the power to complete their biggest jobs can choose from four models of the Fendt 1100 Vario MT including the 1151 (511hp), 1156 (564hp), and 1162 (618hp) are powered by Man 6-cylinder, 15.2L diesel engines.



The power plant for the Fendt 1167 Vario MT (673hp), the highest horsepower track tractor on the market today, is the Man 6-cylinder, 16.2L diesel engine.



These engines offer the Fendt iD low-rev engine concept working in unison with the Fendt Tractor Management System (TMS) and stepless VarioDrive transmission.



"The tractors not only provide maximum torque at 1100 rpms, they are the highest horsepower two-track tractors to offer a CVT transmission for more power to the ground and greater flotation," Mr Midgley said.



"Fendt iD and TMS allow the tractors to run in the maximum torque range while delivering low fuel consumption to help reduce operating costs."

The Fendt 1100 Vario MT tractors offer standard wide gauge settings of 223.5cm (88in) to 325cm (128in), and three track styles in three widths from 70cm (27.5in) to 91.5cm (36in).



A variety of engineering advances developed during 30 years of experience with tracks merge in the Fendt 1100 Vario MT tractors to deliver a new standard for traction, flotation and ride comfort from a track tractor.



They also feature two-point cab suspension with integrated shock absorbers at the rear and two shock absorbers with rubber bumpers on the front.