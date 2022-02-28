Amongst the open paraders at Canberra Royal

+79 Photos by Kate Loudon































































































































































With over 40 entrants in the open paraders competition, Sydney based 21-year-old, Skye Baxter was exactly what judge, Stuart Glover, Mossvale, was looking for as his champion.



Leading an 18-month-old Simmental heifer, Ausbred Tahitian Pearl, from International Animal Health, Miss Baxter worked hard for the win.



Miss Baxter remained calm and made sure her heifer was relaxed.



"She knew where I was at all times and had her heifer standing well" Mr Glover said.

"She worked with the heifer, not against her" he said.



The competition was split in to two age groups, with two heats in each.



The full results are as follows;



Under 18:

Heat 1

Riley Colins, representing R and D Lawrence partnership, Mulloon Angus Baldry, representing Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckvieh, Illabo George Baldy, representing Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckvieh, Illabo Brent Collins, representing R and D Lawrence partnership, Mulloon Sienna Grylls, representing EJ Angus

Heat 2

Riley Keogh, representing St Gregory's College, Gregory Hills Tilly Parsons, representing Yallambee Limousins Hamish Maclure, representing Keajura Park Limousins Ella Broderick, representing Merton Park Poll Herefords Tara Southwell, representing Windaroo

Champion under 18: Riley Keogh, representing St Gregory's College, Gregory Hills

18 and over:

Heat 1

Rebekka Bayley, representing Primrose Limousin, Tarcutta Angela McGrath, representing Southern Cross Speckle Parks, Tumut Renee Cooper, representing Ellliweek Highlands Brittany Jones, representing Raydon Park Limousins Scott Negus, representing Montague Park Limousins

Heat 2

Skye Baxter, representing Sunnyside Livestock Hayleigh Duvall, representing H and L Livestock Bonnie Cox, representing Red Gums Red Angus Olivia Jury, representing H and L Livestock Will Van Gend, representing Llandillo

Champion 18 and over: Skye Baxter, representing Sunnyside Livestock



After selecting his two champions, Mr Glover then went out to compare the two. After one final assessment Mr Glover selected his champion, Skye Baxter, representing Sunnyside Livestock.



Full story in this weeks The Land

