Making light work of stubble loads

RFM Ag has made improvements to it's no-till planting equipment to handle tough Australian conditions.

New and improved Australian manufactured tillage equipment from RFM Ag will take this season's wet, sticky and heavy trash conditions in its stride, while adding faster sowing speeds, reduced fuel usage and improved germination, according to a company spokesman.

RFM Ag is based in Coolamon, in southern NSW, and since 2008 has been developing revolutionary technology for efficient no-till planting.

Director and sales manager Bruce Hutcheon said sales of the company's press harrows, retrofit double discs, spring coil press wheels and tynes had been particularly strong over the past two years off the back of grower demand for quality Australian made products and good seasonal conditions.

"There is plenty of subsoil moisture and the seasonal outlook is good, but growers will no doubt be having issues with their stubble loads," Mr Hutcheon said.

"All our machines are now fully made in Australia for Australian conditions with design modifications made in conjunction with customer feedback.

"With the RFM Ag press harrows, we have made some durability and maintenance upgrades by redesigning the hinge-point on the main arm and the clamps where the coils bolt onto."

The RFM Ag press harrows are a levelling harrow and coil packer in one product, using three spring coils to eliminate trash build up.

They feature a quick-change angle and level position and have a low maintenance bearing design.

"We also have the new RFM Ag parallelogram tyne-mounted press wheel, a dual purpose design which can be bolted onto the back of a tyne or disc unit, has adjustable spring tensions and the ability to fit the majority of machines on the market," Mr Hutcheon said.

"The action of the parallelogram allows for a constant seeding depth.



"The press wheel has the RFM Ag patented coil wheel which brings soft soil back over the top of the seed, leaving a firm tilth without smearing or crusting.

"Growers can also choose our standard coil press wheel which mounts across the back of any bar and comes in the narrow two coil press wheel."