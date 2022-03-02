Heavy steers in demand

The prime cattle market remains buoyant for heavy steers, due to a dire lack of number, with bids above $3000 this week highlighting the fully firm trend.

At Carcoar on Tuesday a stronger trend for heavy feeder cattle was illustrated with the sale of 24 head of Angus steers, 511kg for 600.6 cents a kilogram or $3069/hd produced by Scott and Emmie Thomas Manildra, sold to Whyallah Beef, Texas Qld.

"The restockers were strong; there's plenty of grass," said the vendor's agent, Mark Jollife, KMLW at Young.



"However, not all the processors were operating."

At Barnawartha on Tuesday prices for heavy cows returned to their good prices of a fortnight ago, but which had taken a dip in the following sale. Agent Peter Ruaro, Rodwells at Wodonga, said there had been a 20 to 30c/kg disparity between prices paid for consigned beasts and those heavy cattle being sold through the yards, which were making 440-450c/kg.

"Obviously the processors have got a few restrictions with their kill capacity and they're not at full production," he said. Never-the-less cross bred bullocks 703kg made 442c/kg or $3107.26.



Cows that were making 345c/kg last week were making 370-375 this sale.

Forbes agent Kevin Miller said the prime market was "sailing well" for this time of year, although the Lachlan Valley country could do with a drink, in direct opposition to the coast.

Bids for prime cattle at Tamworth on Monday was "very solid" said agent Scott Simshauser, Nutrien, who reported a good run of black steers more than 500kg making over 550c/kg and reaching a top of 570c/kg.

Novine Pty Ltd, Walcha, sold 18 well bred Angus off improved pasture, 601kg for 566c/kg or $3401, going back onto feed.

Nathan Purvis, Colin Say and Co, said prime cattle bids at Inverell on Tuesday were lacking northern competition, with Queensland buyers for the processors and feedlots exposed to the recent weather not as strong as last week, with floods in the south-east corner of the state certainly contributing to a softer interest. Difficulty in accessing the coast and to processors on the Macleay and Manning, also contributed to the lack of buyer competition.



"But beyond that the market is still good," he said.

