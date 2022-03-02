Kirraweena Glenholme Hereford and Poll Herefords top at $12,000 (2)

It was a great sale for Geoff and Heather Bush, Kirraween Glenholme Hereford and Poll Herefords, Cootamundra, when they offered 22 rising two year old bulls and 21 unjoined stud heifers.

Sale summary:

Bulls - 19/22 sold, top price $12,000 (2), av $7470

Females - 21/21 sold, top price $3600 (8), av $2950

The top price for the bulls at $12,000 was paid twice, and each time first time client Peter Soutter, Benambra, was the buyer.

Mr Soutter had been keeping an eye of the Bush-bred bulls for the past thirty years at the Wodonga Whiteface sales and has always been impressed by the deep rich red colour and soft skins on the stock.

His first pick of the draft, Glenholme Rafael (H), was a 864kg son of Glenholme Maclean and was born on 12 June 2020.

His EBV figures included +7.8 birthweight, +11 milk, +91 600 day growth and +3.0 eye muscle area.

Denise and Dennis Griggs, Braidwood, with the pen of eight stud heifers, unjoined and 18 months old, they purchased for $3600 each.

Mr Griggs said he liked the Kirraween/Glenholme females for their milking ability and quite temperament.

"I've been buying here for a fair few years and they have always done a great job for us," Mr Griggs said.

"They are very good milkers, who look after their calves and their quiet temperament is incredible.

"These heifers are good quality for our commercial herd."

The 20th annual sale was settled by Holman Tolmie, Cootamundra, with Nutrien Wagga Wagga and interfaced with AuctionsPlus.

Auction duties were shared by Steve Tolmie and Tim Woodham.

