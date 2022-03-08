Second carcase win for Coonamble

The Limousin breed continued its reign at the Royal Canberra Show, this time with purebred steers winning the carcase aspect of the led steer competition

Coonamble High School took the overall champion carcase for the second consecutive year with its Limousin steer, CHS Black, which made it to the final of the open export class during the live judging.



CHS Black scored a total of 88.7 points and won the export carcase class before taking top honours.

With a hot standard carcase weight (HSCW) of 333 kilograms, the steer dressed at 59.9 per cent and had a fat coverage of six millimetres on the rib and 16mm at the P8 site, and a rib eye area of 104 square centimetres.

Three points behind, on a score of 85.7, was the overall reserve champion carcase, Keajura Park Westwood S2.

Another purebred Limousin steer, exhibited by the Maclure family, Keajura Park Limousins, Tarcutta which placed first in the heavyweight carcase class, it had a HSCW of 302kg and dressed at 60.4pc.

A purebred Galloway steer, MHS Sparkles, won the open middleweight class on 77.7 points, while another purebred Galloway, MHS Cinch, was second scoring 66.3 points.



They were both exhibited by Murrumburrah High School, Harden.

Second place in the open heavyweight class was Pig, a crossbred steer exhibited by Braidwood Centeral School on 84.2 points.

Second in the export carcase class was Trav Chunk, a purebred Limousin also exhibited by Coonamble High School on 85.2 points.

