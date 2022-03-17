Help keep your birds healthy

WATER FOUL?: Chooks do not like wet conditions in their pens. Photo: Josie Elias/Shutterstock

In the unique weather situation we have been experiencing, it is certainly pertinent to have a look at how we can help our chooks.



While in extreme flood conditions only evacuation is viable, there are some measures that can be taken to keep birds healthy through heavy rain events.



We all know that chooks don't like being wet, especially in the wind.



Draughty pens are the worst thing for wet birds and muddy floors are also problematic.



So what can we do?

Firstly it's siting pens.



Don't build your pens in a low spot in the yard.



If you have to site the pen there, build up the site using road base or something cheap.



The extra centimetres are well worth the effort as the water will run around the pen, not into it.



For the more advanced builder type, a drainage ditch in front of the pens to run the water away is advantageous.



These can be quite aesthetic or you can just have a swale which will run the water off to the side.

Pen construction can also play a major role in assisting your birds to survive and thrive in any inclement weather.



A simple roof with open sides is the least effective type of pen.



If you've been at your place for a while you would have observed where the weather comes from and that side of the pen should, at least, be covered to stop rain and wind beating in.



Perches are especially important to be kept rain and draught proof.



If the pen site is raised, the floor should be damp but relatively dry to the outside areas.



Mud means smell and this upsets neighbours.



You can use some hay on earthen floors or sawdust if you've stretched to concrete floors.

If evacuation is necessary, your birds will survive in the show pens at your local showground for weeks.



They will last in show crates overnight.



Some friends have moved their birds to other fanciers' sheds, even garages to keep important breeding stock.



As I write this we've been surrounded by flood water for several days so I have empathy with all who've been deluged.



Finally my best wishes and prayers go out to everyone who has been affected by the heavy rains throughout Queensland and New South Wales.



Stay safe during this difficult time.