The cream of the next generation on show

The future is in good hands if this year's state finalists of the young dairy cattle judging and dairy cattle parading are anything to go by.

Australia's sharpest young dairy cattle judges and most skilled dairy cattle paraders were announced by Agricultural Shows of Australia as eligible to compete in the national finalists of the prestigious annual competition.

The competition brings together the best young judges and paraders aged from 15 to 25 in each state to compete at the national championships.



Qualification is via success in competitive regional and state competitions.

The national championships are held in a different location each year.



In 2022, the Sydney Royal Easter Show, in its bicentenary year, will host the 2022 championships including the 2021 finalists who were unable to compete at Ekka, the Royal Queensland Show, due to covid cancellations.

Katelyn Atkins, 16, Tamworth, will be representing NSW in the national dairy cattle parader competition and 24 year old Brittany Legge, West Nowra, is the representative in the dairy cattle judges competition.



Georgia Sieben, 18, Torrumbarry, and 16 year old Abbie Hanks, Cobden, will be representing VIC in the national dairy cattle parader competition.

"I have always loved the parading side of cattle shows and doing the best I can to make my animals look to the best," Georgia said.



"This competition allows young leaders like myself to improve and learn more each time they step into the ring which is why I decided to compete."

Abbie has big plans for the future.



"I would love to be doing something involving the dairy industry and my main goal is to go overseas and work for breeders to experience showing cattle internationally," she said.



"Handler classes are my favourite to go in. I love the enjoyment and thrill I get while competing."