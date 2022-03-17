Make more than just honey

OPPORTUNITY: AgGuide: Products of the Hive is to help beekeepers gain enjoyment from more than just honey production. Photo: Shutterstock

A new book by NSW Department of Primary Industries aims to help beekeepers increase their profits by simply approaching their production process from a new angle.

The latest installment in a suite of AgGuides on honey bees, 'Products of the Hive' is about making money and gaining enjoyment from more than just honey production and capitalising on the entire beekeeping process.

Author Elizabeth Frost, NSW Department of Primary Industries' technical specialist bees based at DPI's Tocal College, said the book fills crucial gaps in understanding how beekeepers can profit from all the products of the bee hive.

These hive products include beeswax, pollen, royal jelly, honeycomb, creamed honey, right down to using venom from older worker bees for medicinal purposes and propolis, a mixture of plant resins and bee secretions with antimicrobial properties.

"Every beekeeper out there has many more products than honey and they're not only all marketable but many of them are of much higher value than the honey, albeit produced in smaller quantities," Ms Frost said.

Products of the Hive

"Niche products like the bee venom, for example, are used in therapies for people who are allergic or anaphylactic, as well as in the cosmetic industry."

Included in the book is an account of increased knowledge about the bioactivity of honey as well as chapters from expert guest authors from Australia and overseas including Dr Shona Blair, Dr Nural Cokcetin, Dr Doug Somerville, and Bill Winner.



Each chapter highlights the best processing methods to produce a quality final product.



This can diversify a beekeeping business or recreational endeavors.

"The wealth of knowledge from these experts that we were able to bring together has made this a very special publication," Ms Frost said.

AgGuide: Products of the Hive is available at Tocal Agricultural College and through the NSW DPI website: www.tocal.nsw.edu.au/publications/bees/products-of-the-hive