People's goodness shines bright in Lismore flood crisis

Aaron Hall helped coax a terrified man from the roof of his car that was submerged in a flooded creek. Photos: Jeri Hall (right). Via Cathy Adams, ACM Lismore reporter.

The sight of hundreds of people seeking refuge on their rooves in the North Coast town of Lismore has brought into stark reality the climate variability we now all face.

Unprecedented rain - more than 800mm at nearby Mullumbimby in a few days and 1000mm at Doon Doon in just 48 hours - has seen areas and towns flooding in the Richmond and Wilsons catchments that had never known to flood in recorded history.

Levee banks did not hold and were even surpassed by up to two metres of water, in Lismore and in other places.

In other words, old defences were not enough against this 'rain bomb', that was beyond belief and took most by surprise.



The damage to agriculture is extensive let alone the trauma that many people have experienced, and at this stage the loss of four lives.

Also read: Livestock owners overwhelmed by the generosity of people offering help during the flood crisis

We have been warned for some time that climate variability is here for the foreseeable future. Weather events will be more severe.

But how prepared are we for this variability? It is too early to look closely at the events surrounding the terrible devastation at Lismore. The water rose so fast it took everyone by surprise. Flooding went through homes at running pace, people were forced onto rooves and waited hours for rescue.

The scene from a macadamia farm south of Alstonville.

At some stage the old Aussie spirit turned up in the most awful of circumstances as marooned residents in south Lismore cooeed to each other from their rooves.



One 90-year-old woman was saved with just 20cm to spare of breathing space left in her flooded house. An artist was saved from the roof of her house by a random kayaker, who swam underwater to also rescue her dog inside. She couldn't get any call through to emergency services, and relied on a Facebook message. Many people in Lismore risked their lives in their own boats to rescue people.

Such great acts of bravery and human kindness at the most challenging of times certainly helped save dozens of lives. The goodness in people came to the fore. Their selfless acts should not be forgotten as the waters recede. It showed there is only so much authorities and governments and services can sometimes do. The Army did arrive and the services did an amazing job, but at times it was hard for anyone to negotiate these extreme conditions.

And it showed how we must all face climate variability. But there is one certainty - the goodness of people.

Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.

